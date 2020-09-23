Agricultural Robots Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2026 | Market Research Engine

Market Research Engine (MRE) expects that the market for agricultural robots will develop rapidly in the next 5 years, as compared with the previous 5 years, while providing significant market opportunities to various market participants. MRE anticipates that the overall agricultural robot market will reach $3 billion by the end of 2015. The market is anticipated to maintain a healthy growth rate and will reach $16.8 billion by the end of 2020. MRE forecasts that the market will continue its momentum further to reach $75 billion by 2025.
Segmentation of this Report:
Due to the recent development in the advanced automated technologies there are many attention-grabbing companies who are researching and developing new machines like “Driverless Tractors, Aerial Surveying of Farmlands via variety of drones, Data Collection, Field Management systems, and Cow Milking Systems”.
Company Profiled in this report are as below;
- John Deere
- AMAZONEN-Werke
- Trimble NavigationYamaha Motor Company
- Autonomous Tractor Corporation
- CLAAS
- DeLaval
- Harvest Automation
- Autonomous Solutions (ASI)
- Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Agricultural Robots Market is segmented as below;
Agricultural Robots Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Type and Geographical Analysis. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Driverless Tractors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Field, Crop and Forest Management Systems, Soil Management Systems, Dairy Management Systems, Material Management Systems and Animal Management Systems. By Geographical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
There is immense need of this technology due to below reasons;
- High Population Growth Rate.
- Strain on Food Supply due to the increased living standard in the APAC region.
- Poor Availability of Farm Workers.
- Increasing Cost of Farm Labors.
- Shrinking Agricultural Lands.
- Rising Climate Change Problems.
