Autonomous Emergency Braking Market To Hit Smashing Growth focusing on Top Companies || Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Tesla, AUDI AG, Daimler AG

Autonomous Emergency Braking Market research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the project, its progress during the forecast period, most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Autonomous Emergency Braking Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.

Global autonomous emergency braking market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of government regulations regarding the prevention of accidents and crashes along with increasing concerns regarding driver and pedestrian’s safety.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autonomous emergency braking market are Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Tesla, AUDI AG, Daimler AG, AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Mazda Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Groupe PSA, Nissan, Valeo, Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others.

Table of Content: Autonomous Emergency Braking Market

Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Overview Economic Impact on Industry Competition by Manufacturers Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Market by Application Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, KPS Capital Partners announced that they agreed with Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. to sell their company “Chasis Brakes International Group”. It is one of the largest manufacturers of braking systems. This acquisition will significantly expand the geographical presence of Hitachi Automotive Systems along with various manufacturing facilities associated with the company.

In March 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they had agreed to merge with WABCO Holdings Inc. This merger will reportedly combine two of the largest innovators for the automotive industry providing leadership capabilities to the industry for safety, efficiency, braking systems, and autonomous applications in commercial and passenger vehicles. This merger will further provide innovation capabilities due to the expertise of both the organizations.

