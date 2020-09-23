Autonomous Robot Toys Market 2020 || MRT International Limited., Modular Robotics Incorporated, The LEGO Group., Robotical Ltd., RoboThink, fischertechnik GmbH, Robots in Schools Ltd., rero

Autonomous Robot Toys Market research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the project, its progress during the forecast period, most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Autonomous Robot Toys Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.
Global autonomous robot toys market in estimated to register a healthy growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for the base year of 2018, and historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to autonomous navigation, sensory capability, self-maintenance, technological advancements of these products and rising demand from the field of education.
Few of the major competitors currently working in autonomous robot toys market are MRT International Limited., Modular Robotics Incorporated, The LEGO Group., Robotical Ltd., RoboThink, fischertechnik GmbH, Robots in Schools Ltd., rero, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Petronics Inc., Sphero, Anybots 2.0 Inc., Parallax Inc., ArcBotics, Dexter Industries. and RAWrobotics amongst others.
Key Developments in the Market
- In January 2019, Hanson Robotics, the manufacturer of the most human like robots, launched their autonomous robot toy, LITTLE SOPHIA, a teacher cum companion for children of the age group of 7-13 years. Little Sophia would help kids grasp and learn new things in robotics, science, technology engineering, mathematics, coding, and artificial intelligence. Little Sophia, just like a human, expresses, sees, talks, sings, narrates stories, plays, and recognizes faces. Thus, she teaches kids in the most fun and entertaining way.
- In December 2017, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS launched the emotional toy robot BUDDY, which is one of the most advanced family, educational and entertainment robot. Buddy is a friend that understands, protects and interacts with family members. It is the most suitable robot to teach, play and assist specially those children who have special needs. The launch of this robot-cum companion robot revolutionises the entire robotics industry, and takes artificial intelligence and technology to a whole new level. Such innovations and significant developments would accelerate the growth of autonomous robot toys market in the forecasted period.
