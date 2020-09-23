TMR Provides Linear Motor Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Linear Motor Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global linear motor market. In terms of revenue, the global linear motor market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global linear motor market.

Linear motors are defined as electric motors that generate the motion in a straight line, unlike the rotational motion. In a linear motor, the stator is unrolled and spread out flat, while the rotor moves past it in a straight line. Linear motors are used in all designs of machines that require linear motion, including overhead-travelling cranes and beltless conveyors used for moving sheet metals. Linear motors are employed in a wide range of applications in industries such as manufacturing, semiconductor, food & beverages, textile, healthcare, and printing. Linear motors come in three designs: flat-bed, U-channel, and cylindrical. In line with the growth of the global automation industry, manufacturing and process plant operators are adopting advanced technologies for processes and operations focused on achieving improved product efficiency, reduced labor, and decreased operational costs. Linear motor systems offer a reliable and efficient solution to achieve high efficiency and hence, they are increasingly being adopted in applications ranging from simple point-to-point systems to sophisticated or complex automation systems.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Linear Motor Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52422

Linear Motor Market: Dynamics

Servo Components and Systems Ltd has designed a new direct drive called Green Drive Actuator (a combination of speed and rugged operations), which can control the ball screw and provide increased reliability to direct drive linear motors. The actuator operates at a speed of up to 5 m/s, with a positional reliability of 50 microns, which makes it suitable for several industrial applications.

Copley Controls Corp provides a range of AC- and DC-powered digital drives for use in servo and stepper motors called New Plus Servo Drives. Safe torque-off capability of these drives eliminates the complex wiring used in traditional safety applications. New Plus Servo Drives use metal enclosures that ensure the maximum level of noise immunity.

Due to technological innovations in direct drives, the demand for linear motors is increasing in various industrial applications. This, in turn, is boosting the global linear motor market. The impact of this driver is expected to remain high during the forecast period

One of the major issues associated with linear motors is their high cost and the complex design of electromagnets used in them. Generally, more powerful electromagnets are required to lift and move one magnet over another, which consumes a large amount of electric power. Linear motors use superconducting magnets to overcome this issue. As for dynamic applications, linear motors are energy efficient and they can attain high speed. For this purpose, superconducting magnets are used to attain low temperatures, which reduces the power consumption, thereby preventing thermal wear and tear of motors. Use of electromagnets with such complex designs is restraining the global linear motor market. Thus, high costs and complex designs of electromagnets used in linear motors are major restraining factors for the global linear motor market. The impact of this driver is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52422

Linear Motor Market: Prominent Regions

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominates the global linear motor market. The market in the region is estimated to expand at the maximum CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period and reach more than US$ 1 Bn by 2027. This is attributable to the fact that players operating in end-user industries in the region such as electronics & assembly, semiconductor, and machine tools directly contact OEMs for their specific requirements for linear motors. Increasing adoption of linear motors in Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to vendors, especially in the electronics & assembly industry during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the North America market is expected to expand at a sluggish rate during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of various manufacturing industries in the region, which use robots based on linear motors for product manufacture. Other regions such as Europe witness presence of various industries that require linear motors such as automotive, manufacturing, machine tools (metal forming & metal cutting), and packaging & labeling.

Linear Motor Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global linear motor market are Aerotech, ANCA Group, BOSCH Rexroth, ETEL S.A., FANUC Corporation, Hiwin Corporation, Jenney Science AG, KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH, Kollmorgen Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moog Inc., NTI AG LinMot, Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Piezo Motor Uppsala AB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sodick Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Global Linear Motor Market: Segmentation

Linear Motor Market, by Design

Flat-bed

U-channel

Cylindrical

Linear Motor Market, by Sales Channel

Direct OEMs

Direct System Integrators

Distributors

Linear Motor Market, by Axis

Single-axis

Multi-axis

Linear Motor Market, by Application

Electronics & Assembly

Food & Beverages

Medical & Scientific

Metrology

Flat-panel Displays

Machine Tools (Metal Forming and Metal Cutting)

Packaging & Labeling

Printing

Robotics

Non-industrial

Semiconductor

Others

Linear Motor Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands Request a custom report on Linear Motor Market

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com