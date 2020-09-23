US Fitness Tracker Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period 2020-2026

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Fitness Tracker Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

The latest research report on Fitness Tracker market encompasses a detailed compilation of this industry, and a creditable overview of its segmentation.

Fitness Tracker Market was valued at USD 22034.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 67931.2 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period.

The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2024. Fitness tracker includes high-end activity tracking features and interactive operating systems such factor increase demand for Fitness tracker.

Fitness tracker is a computer application that records a person’s daily physical activity, collected with other data relating to their fitness or health. Fitness trackers are one standard way to keep track of the health progress. Additionally, depending on the tracker type, people can track steps, calories, distance travelled, caloric intake, and even heart rate and sleep. Some fitness trackers offer the features like GPS tracking to map the distance and pace.

Global fitness tracker market report is segmented on the basis of device type, display type, compatibility, sales channel, application, end-users and regional & country level. Based upon device type, global fitness tracker market is divided into fitness band, smart watch and others. By display type, global fitness tracker market is classified into monochrome display, colored display and others. Based upon compatibility, global fitness tracker market is divided into IOS, android, windows, Tizen and others. Based upon sales channel, global fitness tracker market is classified into online sales and retail sales. Based upon application, the market is divided into heart rate tracking, sleep measurement tracking, glucose measurement tracking and sports, running, cycling tracking. By end-users, global fitness tracker market is classified into sports, hospitals and diagnosis center and others.

The regions covered in this Fitness tracker Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Fitness tracker is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global Fitness tracker market are Fitbit Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LumoBodytech Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Moov Inc., Sensoria Inc., TomTom International BV, and Motiv Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Inc., Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc., Technologies Co., Ltd., DesayInfor Technology Co. Ltd, DO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., NJY Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Beienda Technology Co.

Fitness tracker Market is anticipated to show a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of technology, rising acceptance towards smart gadgets and benefits of fitness trackers. In addition, user-friendly devices and growing health awareness are some other factors drives the growth of the fitness tracker market within the forecast period. However, high cost of the devices and constant change in technology or product development are the factors restraining the growth of fitness tracker market. However, increasing health awareness among people may provide an opportunity for growth of fitness tracker market over the forecast period. For example; as per the Fitness industry statistics the industry grew to around 200,000 clubs globally, serving 162 million members, the market is huge to attract more consumer some technology development and cost reduction provide an opportunity to the market. Fitness and lifestyle is the major segment amongst the current 423 wearable device in the market.

North America hold the major share of the total fitness tracker market in terms of revenue due to the occurrence of some leading fitness tracker providers in this region. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing market for fitness trackers with established markets, such as Australia and Japan and emerging markets such as China, India, Thailand, and others. Whilst the China fitness industry has experienced high-level development with 2700+ traditional health clubs and growing studio-style establishments, the growth opportunities are now in tier 3 and 4 cities rather than already saturated hubs. Additionally, due to increasing population rate, advancement in technology and stable economic growth are also supplementing the growth in this market. Fitness trackers are widely accepted by the Chinese consumers owing to increase in awareness towards fitness among the people in this country. Europe is likely to show an inspiring raise in the growth of global for fitness tracker consumption due to increased use of fitness tracker in various fields.

Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation:

By Device Type:

Fitness Band

Smart watch

Others

By Display Type:

Monochrome Display

Colored Display

By Compatibility:

iOS

Android

Windows

Tizen

Others

By Age Group:

Adult’s Fitness Tracker

Children’s Fitness Tracker

By Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Retail Sales

By Application:

Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Measurement Tracking

Glucose Measurement Tracking

Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking

By End-users:

Sports

Hospitals and diagnosis center

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

