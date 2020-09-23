Latest Release: Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market Unidentified Booming Segments | Microsoft, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

Latest released the research study on Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market are:

Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Tableau, SAS, Sisense, Looker, Wyn Enterprise, Zoho Analytics

Brief Overview on Business Intelligence Analytics Software

Business intelligence software is a type of application software designed to retrieve, analyze, transform and report data for business intelligence. Business Intelligence tools help organizations to improve their decision making & social collaboration. It provides the means for efficient reporting, a thorough analysis of data, statistics & analytics. Moreover, it helps you understand trends and deriving insights from data so that you can make tactical and strategic business decisions.

Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Type (Full Stack BI Software, Data Visualization Software, Self Service BI Software, Others), Application (Dashboards, Visualizations, Reporting, Predictive Analytics, Data Mining, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), Platform (MacOS, Windows, Linux, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Communications, Media, & Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Resources, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Transportation), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription, One Time License)

Recent Development in Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market:

On September 18, 2019, Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, has announced the general availability of Explain Data, a new capability built directly in Tableau that enables people to experience the power of advanced statistical analysis with a single click.

Market Drivers

Increasing the need to organize and analyze data with ease in small and medium businesses and rapid development in software and technology coupled with research and innovation are driving the demand for business intelligence and analytics software market.

Flexibility and Scalability of Cloud Acts As an Ideal Complement to Business Intelligence Activities

Real-Time BI Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, and Planning & Analysis

Market Trend

Data Discovery through Visual Analytics and Their Provision of Mobile Support and Cloud Deployment

Market Challenges

Integrations and Compatibility with Other Software

Beginning the Selection Process Can Be Quite Confusing

Market Restraints:

Business Intelligence Software is Generally Quite Expensive

Lack of Awareness of More Advanced Features and Benefits

Lack of Skilled and Technical Expertise

Market Opportunities:

The rise of cloud, big data, AI, and machine learning is drastically accelerating the need for organizations to digitally transform in order to thrive, which in turn creating the opportunity for the market.

Continued Investment in Cloud, AI, and Advanced Analytics

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Business Intelligence Analytics Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

