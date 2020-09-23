Watch Straps Market Statistics Shows Revolutionary growth in Coming decade with Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, Fossil

Latest released the research study on Global Watch Straps Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Watch Straps Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Watch Straps Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Watch Straps Market are:

Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, Fossil, Apple, Citizen, Timex, Seiko, Patek Philippe,Casio

Brief Overview on Watch Straps

Watch Straps are also referred by different names such as watch bracelet or band which enables wrist watches onto the wrist. These come in different varieties of make namely plastic, leather or metal. It is denoted as a fashion item on one’s wrist, which serves both useful as well as ornamental function. Watch Straps are closed by a folding clasp or a buckle, and can also be designed as per consumer preference. The attachment point of the watch strap is made in a way that it allows the worn watch straps to be replaced with new straps for fashion drives. The increasing trend of wearing fashionable watches with fashionable watch straps every day is driving the market for watch straps.

Global Watch Straps Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Type (Ceramic, Fabric, Leather, Metal, Plastic, Rubber), Application (Women, Men), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Recent Development in Global Watch Straps Market:

On 29th March, Sony Launched a different take on the smartwatch, with all the technology embedded in a band that users can attach to their favorite analog face. The name of the product Wena watch strap is an upgradation of the traditional watch strap which includes many features such as fitness tracking, contactless payments, phone notifications, and OLED screen where notifications are displayed.

Market Drivers

Increase Demand for Luxury Watches Coupled with Fashionable Watch Straps

Rising Disposable Income and Interest towards Wearing Stylish Watches Everyday

Market Trend

Adoption of Different Types of Styles in Leather Watch Straps e.g. Curved End Link Leather, Hodinkee Camouflage Suede Among Others

Market Challenges

Issue Related To the Excessive Presence of Counterfeit Products

Intense Competition among Established Key Players in the Operating Market

Low Demand in Some Geographical Regions Including the Middle East and Africa

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Material for Watch Straps

Lack of Brand Awareness in Developing Countries

Market Opportunities:

Surging Demand for Durable Sport Watch Straps in Developed Nations

Growing Demand from the Asian Countries Due To the Increasing Disposal Income and Changing LifeStyle

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Watch Straps Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

