Express Delivery Market will Hit Big Revenues in Coming Decade| UPS, FedEx, DHL, United States Postal Service

Latest released the research study on Global Express Delivery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Express Delivery Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Express Delivery Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Express Delivery Market are:

UPS, FedEx, DHL, United States Postal Service, DEPPON LOGISTICS Co Ltd, KY Express, SF Express, EMS, YTO Express, STO Express

Brief Overview on Express Delivery

Express delivery services are meant to deliver shipments in minimum possible time duration. The core objective of these services is to provide value added, door to door transport and shipments on stipulated time including parcels, documents and merchandise goods. Rising e-commerce market and urbanization offer great potential for retailers and logistics. The express logistic is going through massive change owing to need for time bound delivery services to supplement trade growth. Express delivery accounted for the â€œBusiness Classâ€ of cargo services. In terms of region Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. In term of economic condition express delivery also directly supports 1.25 million jobs, more than the petroleum refinery industry.

Global Express Delivery Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Type (Online Trading, Offline Trading), End Users (B2B, B2C, C2C), Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service (Warehousing, Transportation)

Recent Development in Global Express Delivery Market:

FedEx Corp. announced that FedEx Ground has officially started delivering FedEx Home Delivery packages on Sunday for the majority of the U.S. population, advancing the transformation of one of the largest global transportation networks in the world to better serve the fast-growing e-commerce market.

Market Drivers

Growth in E-commerce Market

High Demand for Cost Effective Shipping Solution

Enhanced Services Offering with Additional Features, Such as Real â€“Time Monitoring, Return Management and Delivery Guarantee

Market Trend

Rising Demand in Medical and Emergency Healthcare Sectors

Use of IT-enabled Technology in Express Delivery Services Such as GPS Tracking, 2-D Bar Coding and Online Tracking

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines by Government

Regional Disputes among Neighboring Countries

Privacy Concern Among Consumers

Market Restraints:

High Competition and Lack of Proper Infrastructure

Volatile Nature of Trade Activities and Slowdown in Economy

Market Opportunities:

Wide Adoption of Delivery by Drone Services

Rising Supply Chain and Logistic Industries

Growth in Trade Activities in Emerging Countries

Increasing Adoption Of Robotics & Automation To Drive

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Express Delivery Market

Chapter 05 – Global Express Delivery Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Express Delivery Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Express Delivery market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Express Delivery Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Express Delivery Market

Chapter 09 – Global Express Delivery Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Express Delivery Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Express Delivery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

