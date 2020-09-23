Sinus Dilation Market to Reach US$ 3,859.75 million by 2027 with Key Players – Acclarent, Aed.MD, DalentMedical, Entellus Medical, Innaccel

The Sinus Dilation market was valued at US$ 1,918.73 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,859.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020–2027.

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to factors such increasing number of product approvals and growing need for surgical procedures to treat sinusitis. However, the high cost of sinus dilation procedure is among the factorshindering the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Acclarent, Inc., Aed.MD, DalentMedical, Entellus Medical, Inc., Innaccel, Intersect ENT, inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, SinusysCorporation, Smith and Nephew

According to the National Health Interview Survey for 2018, 11.2% of people are affected by sinusitis in the US. Similarly, according to the American Laryngological, Rhinological, and Otological Society, Inc.’s data for 2019, the number of surgeries conducted to treat sinusitis increased to 18,164 in 2016 from 15,509 in 2012. Also, the number of balloon procedures performed increased to 25,640 in 2016 from 5,603 in 2012. Thus, the increasing number indicates that balloon sinuplasty is preferred among the patients as it has shown improved outcomes.

Based on product, the global Sinus Dilationmarket is segmented intoballoon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, sinus stents/implants, and handheld instruments. The balloon sinus dilation devicessegment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the market for sinus stents/implantsis expected to grow at a higher CAGR duringthe forecast period.Based on procedure type, the global sinus dilation market is segmented into standalone sinus dilation procedures and hybrid sinus dilation procedures. The standalone sinus dilation procedures segment held a larger share of the market in 2019,and the hybrid sinus dilation proceduressegment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the global sinus dilation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ENT clinics. The hospitalslaboratoriessegment held the greatest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service(FSIS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institute of Health (NIH), and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Table Of Content

Introduction 2. Sinus Dilation – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology 4. Global Sinus Dilation– Market Landscape 5. Sinus Dilation – Key Market Dynamics 6. Sinus Dilation Market – Global Analysis 7. Sinus Dilation Market Analysis – By Product 8. Sinus Dilation Market Analysis – By Procedure Type 9. Sinus Dilation Market Analysis – By End User 10. Sinus Dilation Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

