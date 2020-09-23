Data Center Rack PDU Market Opportunities, Dynamic, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2027

TheData Center Rack PDU market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in industry. The report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the industry have been underlined. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, theData Center Rack PDU report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

Global data center rack PDU market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of data centers established globally, along with an enhanced focus on constructing of data centers.

Vertiv Group Corp.;

Schneider Electric;

Tripp Lite;

Eaton;

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG;

Legrand;

Black Box Corporation;

Schleifenbauer;

FUJITSU;

Cisco;

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.;

ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd.;

Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd.;

Chatsworth Products; Conteg;

Delta Power Solutions;

Crenlo;

Digipower Manufacturing Inc.;

Enlogic; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.;

Prism; Panduit;

Siemon;

Gateview Technologies;

Socomec; Server Technology, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

Market Definition: Global Data Center Rack PDU Market

Data center rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit) are data center-based electrical component offering similar functionality of a conventional data center. It offers distribution of energy/power as it is equipped with different outlet units, while also protecting the components against overload of power or power shortage. This component helps in better efficiency of performance, while reducing the incidences of downtime.

Segmentation: Global Data Center Rack PDU Market

Data Center Rack PDU Market : By Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Type

Basic

Metered

Monitored

Managed/Switched

Data Center Rack PDU Market : By Data Center Type

Colocation

Hosting

Others

Data Center Rack PDU Market : By Product

Intelligent Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

Non-Intelligent Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

Data Center Rack PDU Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Data Center Rack PDU Market:

In March 2019, Gateview Technologies announced that they will exhibit their “PowerLok rack PDU” at the DCD (Data Center Dynamics) being held in New York, United States from April 8-9, 2019. The product is expected to be commercially available by October, 2019 offering users high levels of quality in productivity, efficiency and reliability of performance

In January 2018, Vertiv Group Corp. announced that they had agreed to acquire Geist, with the company based out of Nebraska, United States and dealing in manufacturing of rack power distribution units (PDUs) and various other data center components and accessories. This acquisition will help Vertiv Group in expansion of production and management of data center components and accessories

Data Center Rack PDU Market: Drivers

Growing focus on utilizing the limited amount of space available in various data center infrastructures; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of energy consumption from various data centers can boost the market growth

Innovations in product range and advancement of technology giving rise to availability of smart PDUs is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on the availability of different variations of data centers such as hyperscale, modular is acting as the major growth factors for this market

Data Center Rack PDU Market : Restraints

Growing complications associated with the data center construction designing and operations can hinder the market growth

Availability of low-cost alternatives can hamper the market growth

Lack of budget availability is expected to act as a restraint for this market

TOC of Data Center Rack PDU Market Report Includes: –

Data Center Rack PDU Market Overview

Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Market Status and Forecast by Types

Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Industry Driving Factor Analysis of Data Center Rack PDU

Analysis of Data Center Rack PDU Market Competition Status by Major Players

Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Market Analysis Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Marketing Status Analysis

Analysis And Many More…

