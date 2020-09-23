5G Equipment Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The global 5G Equipment market is segregated on the basis of Component as AAU, BBU, RRU, Small cells, Macro cells, RF Filter, and Phase shifters. Based on Type the global 5G Equipment market is segmented in Based on End-User Industry the global 5G Equipment market is segmented in Non-retail sectors and Retail.

The 5G Equipment market is expected to exceed more than US$ 16 Billion in given forecast period.

The 5G Technology enables reliable communication for important applications, like in medical treatment of patients, it assists in imaging, diagnostics, and treatment, thereby providing quality care; resource management; transportation; and agriculture. This technology is a main component for a connected society, requiring a number of components like device-to-device integration, multi-antenna transmission, and flexible user spectrum to perform operations at a higher frequency and backhaul integration.

Market Insights

The global 5G Equipment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The 5G Equipment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Ntt Docomo, Qualcomm, Samsung, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telenor, ZTE, and others are among the major players in the global 5G Equipment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The 5G Equipment Market has been segmented as below:

The 5G Equipment Market is segmented on the lines of 5G Equipment Market, By Component, 5G Equipment Market, By End-User Industry, 5G Equipment Market, By Region and 5G Equipment Market, By Company.

5G Equipment Market, By Component this market is segmented on the basis of AAU, BBU, RRU, Small cells, Macro cells, RF Filter and Phase shifters. 5G Equipment Market, By End-User Industry this market is segmented on the basis of Non-retail sectors and Retail. 5G Equipment Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. 5G Equipment Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, NTT Docomo, Qualcomm, Samsung, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telenor and ZTE.

The report covers:

Global 5G Equipment market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global 5G Equipment market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global 5G Equipment market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global 5G Equipment market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Increase in use of tablets and smartphones, growth in demand for network capacity to access connected services, and rise in demand for managing network capabilities to provide strong connectivity solutions for smart applications drive the 5G equipment market. However, surge in security concerns and increase in security by means of validation, encryption, and authentication further increases the operational expenses, thereby restraining the market growth. Furthermore, NFV and SDN enable telecom carriers to minimize their dependency on hardware network equipment and shift their focus on server-based infrastructure, presenting a major chance for the market.

