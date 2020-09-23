3rd Platform Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Thus, they are coming up with cross platforms which can extract more information from web, track and analyze it to make informed decisions. Also, most of the start-ups are following it as their strategy and capturing the market. Some of the key vendors present in the market are Face book, IBM, LinkedIn, and Salesforce.com.

The 3rd platform market is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2024.

The global 3rd platform market is expected to grow in future mainly driven by the adoption of technologies cloud, mobile, social and big data. The technologies segment have greater market share and will drive the market more than the services segment. Moreover, the factors are also cost, ease of access, self-provisioning and sales channels. The lack of verification of cloud and mobile data and security reasons will impact the market in near three to four years. As the use of 3rd platform reduces the cost of ownership and offers new services to penetrate in the organization, its usage will increase giving more opportunities to the vendors.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/global-3rd-platform-market

The 3rd platform is built on a foundation of cloud, mobile, social, and Big Data technologies. The overall market of 3rd platform is expected to grow, largely driven by the increased adoption of cloud services across the globe. As Industry is moving towards innovation and enterprises are looking to gain competitive edge, 3rd platform spending across the globe is expected to capture major share in the overall ICT spending. 3rd platform will enable all the digital transformation and expansion of each and every software industry in coming ten years.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/global-3rd-platform-market

The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Mobile Iron, Right Scale, and S plunk. This study covers and analyses “3rd platform market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions. Global 3rd Platform Market is segmented on the below basis; By Technology: Cloud Big Data Social Mobile By Verticals: Telecom BFSI Healthcare Transportation Manufacturing Energy & Utilities Retail Others By Services: IT & Networking Consulting Services System Integration Services Custom Application Development Services By Geography: North America Western Europe Asia-Pacific Eastern Europe & CIS Middle East & Africa Latin America Customization: As per your (client’s) special requirements we can provide you customization in this rep

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Fleet Management Market Size is Projected to be Around US$ 34 Billion Globally by 2022

Web Scale IT Global Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2022

About Us

Market Research Engine (MRE) is a next-generation provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. MRE’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each Market Research Engine’s research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/