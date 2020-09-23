3D Scanner Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “3D Scanner Market Size By Type (Structured Light 3D Scanners, Laser 3D Scanners), By Range (Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range), By Technology (LASER Pulse Based, Pattern Fringe Triangulation, LASER Triangulation, LASER Phase-Shift Based), By Product ( Desktop, Portable CMM Based, Fixed CMM Based, Tripod Mounted), By Application (Virtual Simulation, Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection), Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Tunnel & Mining, Energy & Power, Artifacts & Heritage Preservation, Automotive, Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
The Global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.50%.
3D scanners are any device that measure the tangible things using light, laser or x-ray and make compressed point clouds or polygon meshes. 3D scanners also are referred to as 3D digitizers, white light scanners, laser scanners, LIDAR, industrial CT, and others There exist numerous distinct methods for 3D scanning, supported diverse principles of imaging. While some technologies are perfect for short-range scanning, others are better for long- or mid-range scanning. 3D scanning technology discoveries application at any point during a manufacturing cycle and supports save time, material and money. 3D scanning leads to improved quality, and improved fitting parts which require less cost for production. The increasing adoption of three-dimensional scanners in Augmented Reality /Virtual Reality headsets for enhancing the virtualization of objects will drive the 3D scanning market development. These technologies support businesses to supply 3D models of products and permit customers to interact with products in real-time. The mixing of those scanners in AR provides a quick, easy, and reliable because of obtain HD 3D models. Companies are adopting these technologies in headsets to realize realistic 3D imaging of objects. The growing demand for technology within the entertainment & gaming industry is being witnessed. The technology is employed to get 3D digital models for movies, photography, and video gaming purposes. In virtual cinematography, 3D scanning is employed to simply & quickly scan objects. Employees within the show business mold the specified physical models then scan them into a digital form instead of generating digital models directly on a computer. The increasing demand for 3D modeling software within the show business will drive the 3D scanning market.
The global 3D Scanner market is segregated on the basis of Type as Structured Light 3D Scanners and Laser 3D Scanners. Based on Range the global 3D Scanner market is segmented in Long Range, Medium Range, and Short Range. Based on Technology the global 3D Scanner market is segmented in LASER Pulse Based, Pattern Fringe Triangulation, LASER Triangulation, and LASER Phase-Shift Based.
Based on Product, the global 3D Scanner market is segmented in Desktop, Portable CMM Based, Fixed CMM Based, and Tripod Mounted. The report also bifurcates the global 3D Scanner market based on Application in Virtual Simulation, Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, and Others. The report also bifurcates the global 3D Scanner the global End-User Industry market is segmented in Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Tunnel & Mining, Energy & Power, Artifacts & Heritage Preservation, Automotive, and Healthcare.
The global 3D Scanner market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The 3D Scanner market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Hexagon Ab, Faro Technologies Inc, Nikon Metrology NV, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc, SHINING 3D, Range Vision, Exact Metrology, Trimet, 3D Scanco, and others are among the major players in the global 3D Scanner market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The 3D Scanner Market has been segmented as below:
3D Scanner Market, By Type
- Structured Light 3D Scanners
- Laser 3D Scanners
3D Scanner Market, By Range
- Long Range
- Medium Range
- Short Range
3D Scanner Market, By Technology
- LASER Pulse Based
- Pattern Fringe Triangulation
- LASER Triangulation
- LASER Phase-Shift Based
3D Scanner Market, By Product
- Desktop
- Portable CMM Based
- Fixed CMM Based
- Tripod Mounted
3D Scanner Market, By Application
- Virtual Simulation
- Reverse Engineering
- Quality Control & Inspection
- Others
3D Scanner Market, By End-User Industry
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Tunnel & Mining
- Energy & Power
- Artifacts & Heritage Preservation
- Automotive
- Healthcare
3D Scanner Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
3D Scanner Market, By Company
- Hexagon Ab
- Faro Technologies Inc
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Topcon Corporation
- Trimble Inc
- SHINING 3D
- Range Vision
- Exact Metrology
- Trimet
- 3D Scanco
- Creaform, Inc
- 3D Digital Corporation
- Perceptron, Inc
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
- Basic Software Inc
- Maptek Pty Ltd
- True Point Laser Scanning LLC
- Next Engine
- ShapegrABBer
- Fuel 3D
- Arctec 3D
- Capture 3D
The report covers:
- Global 3D Scanner market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global 3D Scanner market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global 3D Scanner market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global 3D Scanner market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global 3D Scanner market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Hexagon Ab, Faro Technologies Inc, Nikon Metrology NV, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc, SHINING 3D, Range Vision, Exact Metrology, Trimet, 3D Scanco, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the 3D Scanner industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the 3D Scanner market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. 3D Scanner Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Structured Light 3D Scanners
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Laser 3D Scanners
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. 3D Scanner Market, By Range
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Long Range
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Medium Range
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.4 Short Range
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. 3D Scanner Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 LASER Pulse Based
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.3 Pattern Fringe Triangulation
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.4 LASER Triangulation
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.5 LASER Phase-Shift Based
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
8. 3D Scanner Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Desktop
8.2.1 Market Overview
8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.3 Portable CMM Based
8.3.1 Market Overview
8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.4 Fixed CMM Based
8.4.1 Market Overview
8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.5 Tripod Mounted
8.5.1 Market Overview
8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
9. 3D Scanner Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Virtual Simulation
9.2.1 Market Overview
9.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
9.3 Reverse Engineering
9.3.1 Market Overview
9.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
9.4 Quality Control & Inspection
9.4.1 Market Overview
9.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Overview
9.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
10. 3D Scanner Market, By End-User Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare
10.2.1 Market Overview
10.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
10.3 Aerospace & Defense
10.3.1 Market Overview
10.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
10.4 Tunnel & Mining
10.4.1 Market Overview
10.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
10.5 Energy & Power
10.5.1 Market Overview
10.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
10.6 Artifacts & Heritage Preservation
10.6.1 Market Overview
10.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
10.7 Automotive
10.7.1 Market Overview
10.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
10.8 Healthcare
10.8.1 Market Overview
10.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
11. 3D Scanner Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America 3D Scanner, By Type
11.2.2 North America 3D Scanner, By Range
11.2.3 North America 3D Scanner, By Technology
11.2.4 North America 3D Scanner, By Product
11.2.5 North America 3D Scanner, By Application
11.2.6 North America 3D Scanner, By End-User Industry
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Europe 3D Scanner, By Type
11.3.2 Europe 3D Scanner, By Range
11.3.3 Europe 3D Scanner, By Technology
11.3.4 Europe 3D Scanner, By Product
11.3.5 Europe 3D Scanner, By Application
11.3.6 Europe 3D Scanner, By End-User Industry
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner, By Type
11.4.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner, By Range
11.4.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner, By Technology
11.4.4 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner, By Product
11.4.5 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner, By Application
11.4.6 Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner, By End-User Industry
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Rest of the World 3D Scanner, By Type
11.5.2 Rest of the World 3D Scanner, By Range
11.5.3 Rest of the World 3D Scanner, By Technology
11.5.4 Rest of the World 3D Scanner, By Product
11.5.5 Rest of the World 3D Scanner, By Application
11.5.6 Rest of the World 3D Scanner, By End-User Industry
12. Competitive Insights
12.1 Key Insights
12.2 Company Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Outlook
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 New Product Development
12.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
12.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
12.3.5 Others
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Hexagon Ab
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.1.3 Financial Overview
13.1.4 Recent Developments
13.2 Faro Technologies Inc
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.2.3 Financial Overview
13.2.4 Recent Developments
13.3 Nikon Metrology NV
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.3.3 Financial Overview
13.3.4 Recent Developments
13.4 Topcon Corporation
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.4.3 Financial Overview
13.4.4 Recent Developments
13.5 Trimble Inc
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.5.3 Financial Overview
13.5.4 Recent Developments
13.6 SHINING 3D
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.6.3 Financial Overview
13.6.4 Recent Developments
13.7 Range Vision
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.7.3 Financial Overview
13.7.4 Recent Developments
13.8 Exact Metrology
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.8.3 Financial Overview
13.8.4 Recent Developments
13.9 Trimet
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.9.3 Financial Overview
13.9.4 Recent Developments
13.10 3D Scanco
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.10.3 Financial Overview
13.10.4 Recent Developments
13.11 Creaform, Inc
13.11.1 Company Overview
13.11.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.11.3 Financial Overview
13.11.4 Recent Developments
13.12 3D Digital Corporation
13.12.1 Company Overview
13.12.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.12.3 Financial Overview
13.12.4 Recent Developments
13.13 Perceptron, Inc
13.13.1 Company Overview
13.13.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.13.3 Financial Overview
13.13.4 Recent Developments
13.14 3D Systems Corporation
13.14.1 Company Overview
13.14.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.14.3 Financial Overview
13.14.4 Recent Developments
13.15 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
13.15.1 Company Overview
13.15.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.15.3 Financial Overview
13.15.4 Recent Developments
13.16 Basic Software Inc
13.16.1 Company Overview
13.16.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.16.3 Financial Overview
13.16.4 Recent Developments
13.17 Maptek Pty Ltd
13.17.1 Company Overview
13.17.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.17.3 Financial Overview
13.17.4 Recent Developments
13.18 True Point Laser Scanning LLC
13.18.1 Company Overview
13.18.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.18.3 Financial Overview
13.18.4 Recent Developments
13.19 Next Engine
13.19.1 Company Overview
13.19.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.19.3 Financial Overview
13.19.4 Recent Developments
13.20 ShapegrABBer
13.20.1 Company Overview
13.20.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.20.3 Financial Overview
13.20.4 Recent Developments
13.21 Fuel 3D
13.21.1 Company Overview
13.21.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.21.3 Financial Overview
13.21.4 Recent Developments
13.22 Arctec 3D
13.22.1 Company Overview
13.22.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.22.3 Financial Overview
13.22.4 Recent Developments
13.23 Capture 3D
13.23.1 Company Overview
13.23.2 Product/Service Landscape
13.23.3 Financial Overview
13.23.4 Recent Developments
