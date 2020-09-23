3D Scanner Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “3D Scanner Market Size By Type (Structured Light 3D Scanners, Laser 3D Scanners), By Range (Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range), By Technology (LASER Pulse Based, Pattern Fringe Triangulation, LASER Triangulation, LASER Phase-Shift Based), By Product ( Desktop, Portable CMM Based, Fixed CMM Based, Tripod Mounted), By Application (Virtual Simulation, Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection), Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Tunnel & Mining, Energy & Power, Artifacts & Heritage Preservation, Automotive, Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

The Global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.50%.

3D scanners are any device that measure the tangible things using light, laser or x-ray and make compressed point clouds or polygon meshes. 3D scanners also are referred to as 3D digitizers, white light scanners, laser scanners, LIDAR, industrial CT, and others There exist numerous distinct methods for 3D scanning, supported diverse principles of imaging. While some technologies are perfect for short-range scanning, others are better for long- or mid-range scanning. 3D scanning technology discoveries application at any point during a manufacturing cycle and supports save time, material and money. 3D scanning leads to improved quality, and improved fitting parts which require less cost for production. The increasing adoption of three-dimensional scanners in Augmented Reality /Virtual Reality headsets for enhancing the virtualization of objects will drive the 3D scanning market development. These technologies support businesses to supply 3D models of products and permit customers to interact with products in real-time. The mixing of those scanners in AR provides a quick, easy, and reliable because of obtain HD 3D models. Companies are adopting these technologies in headsets to realize realistic 3D imaging of objects. The growing demand for technology within the entertainment & gaming industry is being witnessed. The technology is employed to get 3D digital models for movies, photography, and video gaming purposes. In virtual cinematography, 3D scanning is employed to simply & quickly scan objects. Employees within the show business mold the specified physical models then scan them into a digital form instead of generating digital models directly on a computer. The increasing demand for 3D modeling software within the show business will drive the 3D scanning market.

The global 3D Scanner market is segregated on the basis of Type as Structured Light 3D Scanners and Laser 3D Scanners. Based on Range the global 3D Scanner market is segmented in Long Range, Medium Range, and Short Range. Based on Technology the global 3D Scanner market is segmented in LASER Pulse Based, Pattern Fringe Triangulation, LASER Triangulation, and LASER Phase-Shift Based.

Based on Product, the global 3D Scanner market is segmented in Desktop, Portable CMM Based, Fixed CMM Based, and Tripod Mounted. The report also bifurcates the global 3D Scanner market based on Application in Virtual Simulation, Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, and Others. The report also bifurcates the global 3D Scanner the global End-User Industry market is segmented in Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Tunnel & Mining, Energy & Power, Artifacts & Heritage Preservation, Automotive, and Healthcare.

The global 3D Scanner market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The 3D Scanner market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Hexagon Ab, Faro Technologies Inc, Nikon Metrology NV, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc, SHINING 3D, Range Vision, Exact Metrology, Trimet, 3D Scanco, and others are among the major players in the global 3D Scanner market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The 3D Scanner Market has been segmented as below:

3D Scanner Market, By Type

Structured Light 3D Scanners

Laser 3D Scanners

3D Scanner Market, By Range

Long Range

Medium Range

Short Range

3D Scanner Market, By Technology

LASER Pulse Based

Pattern Fringe Triangulation

LASER Triangulation

LASER Phase-Shift Based

3D Scanner Market, By Product

Desktop

Portable CMM Based

Fixed CMM Based

Tripod Mounted

3D Scanner Market, By Application

Virtual Simulation

Reverse Engineering

Quality Control & Inspection

Others

3D Scanner Market, By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Tunnel & Mining

Energy & Power

Artifacts & Heritage Preservation

Automotive

Healthcare

3D Scanner Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

3D Scanner Market, By Company

Hexagon Ab

Faro Technologies Inc

Nikon Metrology NV

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc

SHINING 3D

Range Vision

Exact Metrology

Trimet

3D Scanco

Creaform, Inc

3D Digital Corporation

Perceptron, Inc

3D Systems Corporation

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Basic Software Inc

Maptek Pty Ltd

True Point Laser Scanning LLC

Next Engine

ShapegrABBer

Fuel 3D

Arctec 3D

Capture 3D

