5G Services Market Size 2020, Latest Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast Analysis 2027

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “5G Services Market by Application (mMTC, uRLLC, eMBB, and FWA); by Vertical (Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Buildings, Connected Vehicles, Connected Healthcare, Connected Retail, Smart Utilities, Broadband, and Others); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027”.

5G services market Size

According to the report, global demand for 5G services market was valued at approximately USD 32.79 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 283.48 Billion by end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 31.0% between 2020 and 2027.

Request for Sample Report (Including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of PVP Iodine Market – https://www.reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/5G-Services-Market

Market Overview:

5G is a new wireless system with faster means of communication. 5G networks provide high latency, efficient use of spectrum, data filtering and segregation. It is expected that smart mobile networks will connect to more devices, handle more data, significantly reduce latency and be reliable. The growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) applications for high-speed data networking is accelerating the development of the 5G services industry. Increase in demand for stable and ultra-low latency networking services is impacting the growth of the market for 5G services. Rising infrastructural development such as smart cities and growing usage of connected devices is also increasing the need for high-speed connectivity which is likely to boost the market growth for 5 G services.

Many verticals in the industry are actively concentrating on technological innovations to increase their overall profitability and operating performance as part of their efforts to maintain themselves in a highly competitive climate. 5G wireless technology has the potential to help transform remarkably across all these verticals by reducing overall costs and enhancing them. It is also expected that continued emphasis on improving energy management and monitoring in gaining better control over the energy distribution and generation network will boost the adoption of 5G services over the forecast time. Apart from energy and infrastructure, transport and logistics, and education are other vertical sectors that can bring future opportunities for the 5G services industry. The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication concept, for example, has paved the way for connected vehicles and autonomous driving. 5G networks will play a vital role in delivering vehicle-to – infrastructure (V2I) seamless connectivity and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity to minimize the likelihood of road accidents. Increasing focus on providing a secure and improved driving experience with connected vehicles over the projected timeframe is expected to drive the demand for 5G services market globally.

Segmentation & Regional Analysis Market Share (2019) Application • mMTC

• uRLLC

• eMBB

• FWA eMBB: 43% Vertical • Smart Cities

• Connected Factories

• Smart Buildings

• Connected Vehicles

• Connected Healthcare

• Connected Retail

• Smart Utilities

• Broadband

• Others Smart Cities: 23% Region North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) North America: 35%

The global market for the 5G services is segmented into vertical, application, and region. Based on application, the market for 5G services is segmented into mMTC, uRLLC, eMBB, and FWA. The enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) held maximum share of almost 43% in the market. It is due to the early emphasis of 5G network operators’ on providing improved mobile features for base applications like AR/VR, high-speed cloud-based gaming, uninterrupted phone calls, and UHD videos. The initial deployment process is expected to concentrate on a non-standalone wireless 5G deploy configuration. The eMBB provides for commercial and residential use with a very high data speed. As such, eMBB is likley to cater for multiple use cases like 4K video access, in-vehicle infotainment, and virtual meeting, thus fueling the growth of this segment over the forecast time span.

Based on vertical, the market is categorized into connected factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart buildings, smart cities, smart utilities, connected retail, broadband, and others. The smart cities held almost 23% share of the market in 2019. Smart city applications include bundled solutions that cover smart car parking, smart traffic management, water and waste management, environmental monitoring, and solutions for public safety. With increasing traction in connected solution via IoT-enabled platforms, many such applications are likely to use to the 5G-based connectivity model, resulting in a strong vertical area to concentrate 5G services.

Request for Research Methodology: https://www.reportcrux.com/research-methodology/5G-Services-Market

North America held almost 35% of the market in 2019

Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. North America held almost 35% of the market in 2019 while Asia Pacific is likely to rise at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Some of the largest investments in 5G network technology development are taking place in the U.S. For instance, telecom operators based in the U.S. invested almost 260 billion USD in mobile network infrastructure expansion between 2010 and 2017. This rapid U.S. investments in setting up smart industries, building smart cities, and carrying out smart city programs are expected to lead to North America ‘s demand growth over the forecast period. Key market players in Asia Pacific like the China Mobile, China Telecom, KT Corporation, and SK Telecom are investing aggressively in Japan, China, and South Korea to roll out 5G network infrastructures. Most of these investments are projected to concentrate on the implementation of the next-generation transport and logistics, media and entertainment, manufacturing infrastructure, and healthcare.

Key Report Highlights

Market size data in terms of revenue and sales volume

Comprehensive pricing analysis based on different product types and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global 5G services market

market Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global 5G services market

market Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global 5G services market

market A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global 5G services market with the identification of key factors

market with the identification of key factors The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global 5G services market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents (TOC)

Global 5G services Market Introduction Definition and Taxonomy

Research Scope Research Methodology Executive Summary Global Market Overview and Key Findings by Major Segments Market Dynamics and Industry Trend Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges

SWOT Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis by Key Segments and Region Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers Market Competition Scenario

Manufacturer Market Share

Manufacturer Intensity Map

Opportunity Orbits

Strategic Market Developments Global 5G services Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Key Segments Type Medical Grade Industrial Grade Application Medical Use Food Industry Breed Industry Other



Global 5G services Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Region North America North America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe Europe Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis China Japan India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Latin America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa



Company Profiles of Key Manufacturers Company Basic Information

Company Overview

Financial Highlights

Product Portfolio

Business Strategy

Recent Market Developments

For more information and detailed Table of Content about the report visit here: https://www.reportcrux.com/summary/4116/5G-Services-Market

Place a Direct Order of this Report: https://www.reportcrux.com/buyNow/5G-Services-Market

About ReportCrux:

ReportCrux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.

Contact us:

Name: Ms. Larry Simmoon

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.reportcrux.com/

Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)