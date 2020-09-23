Covid 19 Pandemic Impact on BOPP Films– 2020 Market Analysis, Manufacturers, Future Development and Forecast Report

The BOPP Films Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on BOPP Films Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global BOPP Films Market size is projected to grow from USD 24.26 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.42 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

Top Companies Profiled in the BOPP Films Market:

Cosmo Films (India)

Taghleef Industries (UAE)

CCL Industries (Canada)

Jindal Poly Films (India)

Inteplast Group (US)

Polibak (Turkey)

BOPP bags & pouches are water resistant and have the capacity to print high resolution graphics on them. They perform extremely well with paper bag filling equipment. The acceptance of BOPP bags & pouches is rising in as they are cost-effective and 100% recyclable, which makes them environment friendly.

The BOPP film thickness produced by the tenter process ranges from 8-50 micro meters while the line output is in the range 100–550 kg/hour. The double bubble method process relatively unique film structures, which is not easily possible by the standard tenter frame process.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62%, Production: 26%, and CXOs: 12%

By Designation: Managers: 55%, CXOs: 15%, and Executives:30%

By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, Asia Pacific: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

