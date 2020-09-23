Global Recruitment (Staffing) Market: Insights & Forecast With Potential Impact Of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The global recruitment market is expected to record a value of US$542.0 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.01%, for the duration of 2020-2024. The factors such as, rising volume of mergers & acquisitions, declining rate of unemployment, growth of industrial production, increasing use of mobile platforms, acceleration in online recruitment process, are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by declining labor force participation and ageing workforce. A few notable trends may include budding new business environment, rise in the foreign born workers in the U.S., rising staffing index, increasing share of full time employment and accelerating job openings & hires.

The global staffing industry is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. The strong performance by such players has brought considerable growth in the overall staffing market over the years. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the global economy because of the social distancing measures, taken by the government bodies to control the pandemic situation. The situation might affect the growth of the staffing industry during the initial phase of 2020-2024. But once the economy starts recovering, it would stabilize the growth of the global recruitment market, owing to the demand for skilled workforce from different sectors.

The fastest growing regional market is North America, owing to the presence of major players in the U.S. market. Further, the availability of advanced technology and high investment capacity have helped the region to drive the profitable growth to the market. Europe and APAC also hold significant shares in the global staffing industry, owing to the increase in a number of merger and acquisition transactions between recruitment firms and other companies from different sectors.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global recruitment (staffing) market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and APAC), along with the country coverage of the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Japan and Australia have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Adecco Group, Randstad Holding NV, Manpower Group, Recruit Group, Hays PLC and Allegis Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Recruitment and Staffing Agencies

Talent Acquisition Firms

Potential Audience (candidates and job seekers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Recruitment

1.2 Recruitment Process

1.3 Types of Recruitment

1.4 Recruitment Market Segmentation

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Inflation Rates

2.2 Acceleration in Automation

2.3 Incline in Currency Exchange Rates

2.4 Regional Impact

3. Global Recruitment Market Analysis

3.1 Global Recruitment Market by Value

3.2 Global Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

3.4 Global Recruitment Market by Type

3.5 Global Recruitment Market by Region

3.6 Global Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

3.7 Global Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 The U.S. Recruitment Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.1.4 The U.S Recruitment Market by Segment

4.1.5 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market by Sectors

4.1.8 The U.S. Industrial Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 The U.S. IT Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.10 The U.S. Healthcare Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.11 The U.S. Clerical Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.12 The U.S. Engineering Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.13 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

4.1.14 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

4.1.15 Canada Recruitment Market by Value

4.1.16 Canada Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.17 Canada Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

4.1.18 Canada Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

4.1.19 Canada’s GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 The UK Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.2 The UK Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The UK Recruitment Market by Segments

4.2.4 The UK Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.5 The UK Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.6 The UK GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.2.7 France Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.8 France Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.9 France GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.2.10 Germany Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.11 Germany Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.12 Germany Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

4.2.13 Germany Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

4.2.14 Germany GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.3 APAC

4.3.1 Japan Recruitment Market by Value

4.3.2 Japan Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Japan GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.3.4 Australia Recruitment Market by Value

4.3.5 Australia Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 Australia GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

Continue…

