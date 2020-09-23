The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014- 2019 report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.

This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2014 to 2019.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2222639

The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partners negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2014 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2014. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sectors since 2014, including a summary of the recent literature on the subject.

Chapter 3 provides an average benchmark royalty rates. The chapter includes numerous tables and figures summarizing the benchmark royalty rates by stage of development, therapy area and technology area.

Chapter 4 provides a more detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and how it fits with the other financial terms of the partnering deal. The chapter includes numerous case studies for actual deals where royalty rates have been disclosed.

Chapter 5 provides an insight into companies active in disclosing royalty rates as well as those deals attracting the highest royalty rates, and why.

Chapter 6 provides comprehensive and detailed access to deals which disclose a royalty rate since 2014 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the royalty rate.

In addition the report includes a comprehensive appendix listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2014. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends in royalty rates in pharma and biotech deal making since 2014.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sector.

Key benefits

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014- 2019 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of royalty rate partnering deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all partnering deals since 2014 where a royalty rate is disclosed, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual partnering deal contracts entered into by the worlds life science companies where a royalty rate is disclosed

Insight into the royalty terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014- 2019 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the royalty rate trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014- 2019 includes:

Trends in royalty rates in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of royalty rate clause structure

Case studies of real-life licensing deals which disclose royalty rates

Comprehensive listing of licensing deals which disclose royalty rates since 2014

Access to licensing contract documents which disclose royalty rates

The leading licensing deals by royalty rate value since 2014

Most active royalty rate disclosures since 2014

In Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014- 2019 available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2222639

The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2014-2019 report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for licensing deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise royalty rates granted?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2222639

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1. What are royalties?

1.2. History of royalty rates

1.3. Royalties in pharma and biotech

1.4. Royalties versus revenue share

1.5. Overview of the report

Chapter 2 An overview of pharma and biotech royalty rates

2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2014-2015

2.2. Royalty rate disclosure in pharma and biotech

2.3. How do revenue shares figure?

2.4. A review of recent literature

2.5. Royalty rates in the future

Chapter 3 Average royalty rates for pharma and biotech partnering

3.1. Royalty rates in early stage deals

3.2. Royalty rates by stage of development

3.3. Royalty rates by therapy area

Chapter 4 The royalty clause in pharma and biotech deals

4.1. Partnering agreement structure

4.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause

4.3. Example royalty clauses

4.3.1. Case study 1: Merck Serono-Opexa Therapeutics

4.3.2. Case study 2: Aradigm – Grifols

4.3.3. Case study 3: Forect Laboratories – Trevena

4.3.4. Case study 4: Sage Therapeutics University of California

Chapter 5 Companies actively disclosing royalty rates

5.1. Fifty most active companies in disclosing royalty rates

5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate

5.3. The role of bigpharma and bigbiotech in royalty rate disclosure

5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate

Chapter 6 Royalty rate contract directory

Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight

Appendices

Appendix 1 Royalty rates in deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 Royalty rates in deals – by therapy area

Appendix 3 Royalty rates in deals – by stage of development at signing

Appendix 4 Royalty rates in deals – by technology type

Appendix 5 Royalty rate references

Appendix 6 Resources

Appendix 7 Deal type definitions

Appendix 8 Example royalty rate deal contract document

About Wildwood Ventures

Current Partnering

Current Agreements

Recent report titles from Current Partnering

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/