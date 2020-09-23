Sports Player Tracking And Analytics: Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 To 2023

Worldwide sports analytics markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the coaches and players leverage information collected from sensors. Teams can realize significant competitive advantage by utilizing analytics capability effectively. All teams use analytics.

Tablets and smart phone communications systems make training information more cogent and more available, remaking all sport management everywhere. Video capability has been extended with analytics that provide automated capture of noteworthy player and team play events. Information services leverage automated process to make analytics more useful for fan sports enjoyment enhancement and to provide more useful information for fantasy players.

The value of sports analytics relates to the predictive capabilities provided. The best sports teams are the ones using the power of real-time information to their advantage. All teams use analytics, some are more able to integrate analytics into the decision-making process in a way that wins games. Real time information is a world of its own, some teams and players are able to integrate real time information.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1323388

The gamblers are prevented from gaming the analytics systems. Fraud is more easily detected and prevented.

Fantasy sports players use the analytics systems. Sports analytics are used for creating fantasy leagues, giving sports fantasy players access to statistics that enhances their play of the game. It is used to improve scouting, to detect new player unusual talent and evaluate players competitive capability. Using the system, the agent gains competitive advantage with teams when they present analysis about the players they represent

Sports analytics has become the model for predictive sports business decision making. The sports business has been reorganized among teams, inspired by sports analytics. Analytics are finding innovative use in sports, leading to models for organizing and managing teams.

Sports analytics market driving forces relate to the ability to improve winning percentages and decrease the cost of paying players. By implementing metrics functions that describe how to put together a winning team without a very high payroll, sports analytics provide a winning edge to team management. Analytics are used to figure out how a team can improve fan appeal.

In hockey, analytics has been adopted big time, the trend this summer of 2015 has been for NHL clubs to hire bloggers and website operators so their content is proprietary. Shift charts represent an image of changing data. In the chart above, the numbers along the top represent the shifts played during the game. The black lines represent goals scored and show what line was on the ice offensively and defensively for each goal scored in each period, period one, period two, and period three.

Sports analytics are about patterns, detecting patterns and attaching value to them by being able to predict better what players will succeed and what players will do well in a certain system. The patterns apply to teams, to players and to fans.

The data about the sport is relevant in a lot of different ways, some teams are more able than others to harness the patterns to their benefit.Does it make a difference? Do the teams with better analytics win? Apparently so. The MIT sports analytics conference is a testament to the value of technology in sports.

Play of the Game is what makes sports entertainment, and the players entertainers. Hockey is a particularly appealing sport because it has so much player contact. It is a contact sport. Some of the better plyers play with finesse. Ovechkin for example, who had 27 even-strength goals this season (fifth in the league) and who scored a league-leading 24 power play goals is fun to watch. He is a premier player because of style and this makes him a fan favorite.

“Sports teams have discovered that with intelligent use of sports analytics they can dominate a league. As the early adopters prove that analytics make the difference between winning and losing, all teams, mangers, and fantasy sports players have adopted use of the solutions creating market growth opportunities.”

Sports analytics market size at $764.3 million in 2016 is anticipated to reach $15.5 billion by 2023. Significant growth is driven by the ability to improve coaching, provide players with specific strategies for improving performance, preventing fraud in wagering situations, and leveraging smart phone and social media to process information about performance improvement. Fans thrive on having more information about a game they are watching. Mega data center cloud computing market penetration is building a base for process improvemenets. With smart phones and tablets beginning to get significant uptake all over the world sports analytics play into that market expansion.

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1323388

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Sportradar AG

Perform / Opta

Stats / Prozone

Formula 1

Catapult

TruMedia

Sportvision

Market Participants

Advanced Sports Analytics

Analytics Educational

Associated Press

Bodybuilding.com

Bulz

Catapult: NHL Technology Reduces Injuries

CBS Sports Analytics

Competitive Sports Analysis

Formula One

Fox What If Embraces Technology as It Redefines Sports Competition

Google Analytics

Kinduct Athlete Management System

Major League Baseball (MLB) Teams

Motor Sports Analytics

National Football League (NFL)

Nike+

Oracle

Perform / Opta Pro

QSTC

Ramp Holdings

Second Spectrum

SmartSports

Sports Analytics Institute

Sportradar AG

Sports Media Technology (SMT) / Sportvision

Sports Vision Technologies

Statistical Sports Consulting

Synergy Sports

Vista Equity Partners / STATS

TruMedia Networks

Zebra Technologies Sports Solutions

Key Topics

Smart Analytics Products

Sports Analysis Software

Sports Health Consultant

Sports Medicine Clinic

Sports Video Analysis Software

Sports Software

Sports Performance

Video Analysis Software

Baseball Swing Analysis Software

Golf Swing Analysis Software

Motion Analysis Software

Football Analysis Software

Soccer Analysis Software

Sports Cloud Architecture

Sports Analysis Mobile Architecture

SOA

Cloud Computing

Sports

Sports Planning

Sports Training

Sports Coaching

Sports Winning

Sports Player Selection

Sports Betting

Sports Fantasy Games

Sports Application Middleware

Sports Analysis Forecasts

Sports Analysis Market Shares

Sports Analysis Web Services

SOA Governance

SOA ESB

SOA Repository

SOA Directory

SOA Advances In Technology

Services Oriented Architecture (SOA)

Flexible Applications

Middleware

Application Service Levels

Sports Analytics Flexible Response To Changing Market Conditions

Innovation For Leagues

Sports Management Innovation For Team

Sports Management Innovation

Sports Software Localization

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1323388

Table of Contents

Sports Analytics Executive Summary 31

Sports Analytics Market Driving Forces 32

Football Challenged By Deleterious Effects Of Concussions 33

Games and Training Produce Sample Of Data To Analyze 33

Sports Analytics Organizational Market Driving Forces 35

Play of the Game 42

NHL Shift Charts 43

Sports Analytics Market Shares 48

Sports Analytics Market Forecasts 49

1. Sports Analytics Market Description and Market Dynamics 51

1.1 All Teams Crunch Numbers 51

1.2 Sports Analytics That Appeal to the Fan Base 52

1.2.1 Hockey Analyses Take Into Account Situations (Even-Strength, Power Play, Shorthanded) 53

1.2.2 Analytics Change the Outcome of the Games 54

1.2.3 Seriously Flawed Sports Analytics 55

1.3 Team Sports Analytics 57

1.3.1 Red Sox Sports Analytics Information Services 57

1.3.2 Red Sox Win the World Series Three Times 60

1.3.3 Red Sox Value Patient Hitters 60

1.3.4 New York Yankees 62

1.3.5 Moneyball Is Alive And Well in Oakland 62

1.3.6 Oakland A’s General Manager Billy Beane Moneyball 63

1.3.7 MLB Tampa Bay Rays 66

1.4 Hockey Analytics 67

1.5 Soccer Sports Analytics 70

1.5.1 Liverpool And The Director Of Football 71

1.5.2 Global Football Has Fundamental Shift Going On 71

1.6 NFL Football Analytics 72

1.7 Media Sports Analytics 73

1.8 Auto Racing Stats and Analytics 73

1.9 National Basketball Association NBA Champion Golden State Warriors 74

1.9.1 NBA Corner Shot For Three Points 75

1.9.2 Resting Aging Stars For Deep Playoff Runs 76

1.9.3 NBA Team Investment in Analytics 77

1.9.4 Defensive Shifts In Baseball vs. Defensive Shifts in Hockey 78

1.10 MLB Tampa Bay Rays 80

1.11 Dallas Mavericks Basketball Team 81

1.12 NHL Hockey Los Angeles LA Kings 81

1.13 Professional Golfers 82

1.14 Road Cycling 83

1.15 Sports Data Visualization 84

1.15.1 Data Visualization 85

1.15.2 Sports Analytics for Fans 86

1.16 Sports Team Ownership 87

2. Sports Analytics Market Shares and Market Forecasts 90

2.1 Sports Analytics Market Driving Forces 91

2.1.1 Football Challenged By Deleterious Effects Of Concussions 92

2.1.2 Games and Training Produce Sample Of Data To Analyze 92

2.1.2 Sports Analytics Organizational Market Driving Forces 94

2.1.3 Play of the Game 102

2.1.4 NHL Shift Charts 103

2.2 Sports Analytics Market Shares 107

2.2.1 Companies and Media Focused on Sports Analytics 109

2.2.2 Sportradar 116

2.2.3 Sportradar Supports Bookmakers 118

2.1.3 Michael Jordan and Mark Cuban Are Betting That Sportradar Will Triumph 119

2.2.4 Stats Lost the NFL Deal to Sportradar 119

2.2.5 Losing the NFL, Stats Focuses On Player-Tracking, Fantasy 119

2.2.6 Stats Fantasy 120

2.2.7 Stats / Prozone Describes Performance 121

2.2.8 Perform / Opta 121

2.2.9 Perform / OptaPro Portal 122

2.2.10 TruMedia 123

2.2.11 Catapult Team 123

2.2.12 Catapult: National Hockey League NHL 123

2.2.13 Catapult Total Revenue 123

2.2.14 Sportvision 124

2.2.15 Fox NFL Predictions 125

2.2.16 Synergy Basketball Designed for Coaches By Coaches 126

2.1.4 Sports Analytics Market Segments, High End, Mid Range, and Low End 126

2.3 Sports Analytics Market Forecasts 128

2.3.1 Sports Analytics Market Shares, Units, Worldwide, 2016 132

2.3.2 Sports Analytics Market Segments 132

2.3.3 Personal Analytics 137

2.3.4 Player Performance 138

2.3.5 Revenue by Sports League 139

2.3.6 Fantasy Sports: A $1.7B Industry By 2017 152

2.3.7 Sports Analytics Branding 153

2.3.8 Sports Analytics Betting Tools 153

2.4 Youth Sports Analytics Market Trends 154

2.4.1 Data Center Fabric, The Next-Generation Facebook Data Center Network 156

2.4.2 AWS Improving Continuity Replication Between Regions 156

2.4.3 Amazon AWS Step Functions Software 157

2.4.4 AWS Network Scale 159

2.4.5 Youth Team Sports Software Analytics 160

2.4.6 Video Analytics Are Key To Growth On Youth Team Sports Market 160

2.4.7 Youth Sports Development Programs 161

2.4.8 Youth Team Sports Software Company Acquisitions 162

2.4.9 Protecting the Money Collected for a Youth Sports League 165

2.4.10 Team Sports Financial Reporting 166

2.4.11 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Number Employees vs. Revenue Analysis, Number Employees, Dollars per Employee 168

2.5 Sports Analytics Pass Pricing 169

2.5.1 Stats Sports Analytics Pass Pricing 169

2.5.2 Sportradar AG Regular Season Pricing 173

2.6 Sports Analytics Regional Market Analysis 174

2.6.1 US 175

2.6.2 China 175

3. Sports Analytics Product Description 176

3.1 Sportradar AG 176

3.1.1 Sportradar US Subsidiary 176

3.1.2 Sportradar Partnership with German Football Association 176

3.1.3 Sportradar Fraud Prevention Service (FPS) 177

3.1.4 Organized Crime And Match-Fixing Have A Detrimental Effect On Sport 177

3.1.5 Sportradar Official Data Collector / Distributor Of NBA 178

3.1.6 Sportradar Million-Dollar NBA Deal 182

3.1.7 Sportradar OTT platform 186

3.2 STATS 189

3.2.1 Stats Focus On Player-Tracking, Fantasy 190

3.2.2 Stats Focus On Player-Tracking, Fantasy 194

3.2.3 Stats Attract And Engage Sports Fans With Stats Solutions 194

3.2.4 STATS Fantasy Baseball 195

3.2.5 Stats Fantasy Sports 197

3.2.6 Stats Fantasy Games 200

3.2.7 Stats Pick / Predictor Fantasy 200

3.2.8 Stats Salary Cap Fantasy 201

3.2.9 Stats Leagure Stype Fantasy 201

3.2.10 Stats Commissioner Fantasy 201

3.2.11 Stats Bracket Fantasy 202

3.2.12 Stats Brand Activation and Custom Development 202

3.2.13 Stats’ SportVU Technology 204

3.2.14 Stats ICE – Basketball Operations Solutions 207

3.2.15 Stats’ Sports Solutions Group 207

3.2.16 Stats Player Tracking 208

3.2.17 Stats Player Tracking Metrics 210

3.2.18 STATS MatchCast 213

3.2.19 Stats Prozone 216

3.2.20 Prozone World Cup 2014 218

3.2.21 Stats Historical Sports Data 218

3.2.22 Stats Prozone Data, Information, Insights. 221

3.2.23 Prozone Describes Performance 223

3.2.24 Prozone Opposition Scouting 223

3.2.25 Prozone Team Analysis 224

3.2.26 Prozone Physiological Monitoring 224

3.2.27 Prozone Player Recruitment 226

3.2.28 Stats Global Network 227

3.2.29 Stats Strategic Support 227

3.2.30 Stats Case Studies 228

3.2.31 Stats Football 229

3.2.32 Stats Rugby Union 232

3.2.33 Stats Rugby League 233

3.3 Perform / OptaPro 234

3.3.1 OptaPro VideoHub Elite 236

3.3.2 Opta VideoHub Elite Data-Led Video Analysis 237

3.3.3 OptaPro VideoHub Elite Competitions Covered 240

3.3.4 OptaPro Portal 241

3.3.5 Opta 242

3.3.6 Opta Sports Data 243

3.3.7 Opta Sportsbook Predictive Analytics & Data Modelling 243

3.3.8 Opta Analytics In Action 243

3.4 TruMedia Networks Sports Analytics 247

3.4.1 TruMedia’s MLB Analytics Platform 248

3.4.2 TruMedia MiLB Minor League Analytics 249

3.4.3 TruMedia Soccer Analytics 253

3.4.4 TruMedia Crossing Pattern Football Analytics Platform / ESPN 255

3.5 SMT / Sportvision 257

3.5.1 SMT Sportvision 257

3.5.2 Sportvision Motorsports, Golf, and Hockey Products 259

3.5.3 Sportvision Baseball 259

3.5.4 SMT Development Deals with NBA, NHL, PGA Tour 261

3.5.5 Sportvision Motorsports Driving Innovation 261

3.5.6 ESPN Commits to Sportvision K-Zone Live on Every Pitch for MLB Coverage 264

3.5.7 SmartSports, Boston-Based Parent Company of SmartKage, and Sportvision 265

3.5.8 NHL, Sportvision Progress in Chip-Based Player Tracking 266

3.5.9 NHL Website Advanced Statistics 270

3.6 Sports Vision Technologies P3ProSwing Professional Golfers 271

3.7 Cognitive Computing Real Time Sports Analytics 274

3.8 Pro Football Focus 275

3.8.1 SportVU Football Solutions 276

3.9 IBM Watson Cognitive IoT Sports Analytics 277

3.9.1 IBM Golf TryTracker 279

3.9.2 IBM Grand Slam Tennis 283

3.10 82games 287

3.11 Catapult 290

3.11.1 Catapult Team Customer Base 291

3.11.2 Catapult Monitoring Elite Athletes 292

3.12 Real Sports Analytics 297

3.12.1 Real Sports Analytics Player Performance Scorecards 298

3.13 Sports Business Intelligence 302

3.14 SAS 302

3.14.1 SAS Sports Analytics 303

3.14.2 SAS Customer Intelligence Analytics 304

3.15 SAP 304

3.16 Hawk-eye 304

3.17 QSTC 305

3.18 Synergy Sports 306

3.19 CSA – Competitive Sports Analysis 306

3.20 Oracle 307

3.21 Google Analytics 307

3.21.1 Google Analytics Used In Loyalty Program 308

3.22 Second Spectrum 308

3.22.1 Second Spectrum Video 309

3.22.2 Second Spectrum Reports 312

3.22.3 Second Spectrum Insights 312

3.22.4 Second Spectrum Tracking 315

3.23 Zebra 317

3.23.1 Zebra Athlete Performance Tracking 318

3.23.2 Zebra Sports Coaching and Training 318

3.23.3 Zebra Sports Fan Enhancement 318

3.23.4 Zebra Sports NFL Partnership Kinduct Athlete Management System 319

3.24 Kinduct Athlete Management System 320

Continue….

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/