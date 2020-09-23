Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Future Scenario, Growth rate and Top Key Players:- IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Otto Motors (Clearpath Robotics, Inc.), Tesla, Waymo LLC and Others

According to The Insight partners, Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Market with detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive artificial intelligence companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Argo AI, Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI) GmbH., BrainChip Holdings Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Otto Motors (Clearpath Robotics, Inc.), Tesla, Waymo LLC

Automotive artificial intelligence is used for improving the efficiency and functionality of vehicles with the integration of advanced technologies. The growing popularity of autonomous vehicles is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market. The increasing demand for premium segment vehicles is creating lucrative business opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Growing adoption of ADAS, government regulations regarding vehicle safety, and rising trends for self-driving vehicles are the major factors that would drive the growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market. However, increasing vehicle costs and data privacy concerns are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The major challenge faced by automotive manufactures is maintaining the balance between cost and quality.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive artificial intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive artificial intelligence market in these regions.

