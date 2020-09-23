Waste to Energy Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future Covanta Energy Corporation, Foster Wheeler A.G., Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in the demand for incineration processes and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and easy WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, further boosts the growth for this segment. The gasification segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and the developing countries. However, investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

Leading Waste to Energy Market Players:

Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Constructions industrielles de la M?diterran?e (CNIM), China Everbright International Limited, Covanta Energy Corporation, Foster Wheeler A.G., Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Veolia Environment.

The global waste to energy market was valued at $32,567 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $54,179 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Waste-to-energy also abbreviated as WtE or energy-from-waste EfW is a process of energy recovery and the technique of generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from the primary treatment of waste. Most of the WtE processes produce heat or electricity directly through thermal combustion, or generate a combustible fuel commodity including methanol, methane, synthetic fuels, or ethanol.

The global WtE market is segmented based on technology and geography. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into thermal and biological. The thermal segment is further categorized into incineration, pyrolysis, and gasification. The incineration segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

