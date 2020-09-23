Influence On Balloon Catheter Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2020 to 2025

The global Balloon Catheter Market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.96 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.86% from 2017 to 2025.

When a balloon catheter is used to compress plaque within a clogged coronary artery it is referred to as a plain old balloon angioplasty or POBA. Balloon catheters are also utilized in the deployment of stents during angioplasty.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases

1.2 Growingsurgical procedures

1.3 Growing healthcare expenses

1.4 Increasing geriatric population

1.5 Favorable reimbursement status

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of surgery

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Balloon Catheter Market, by Raw Material:

1.1 Polyurethane

1.2 Nylon

1.3 Others

2. Global Balloon Catheter Market, by Indication:

2.1 Coronary Artery Disease

2.2 Peripheral Vascular Disease

3. Global Balloon Catheter Market, by End User:

3.1 Public Hospitals & Private Hospitals

3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

3.3 Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories

4. Global Balloon Catheter Market, by Extraction Method:

4.1 Distillation

4.2 Carbon Dioxide Extraction

4.3 Cold Press Extraction

4.4 Solvent Extraction

4.5 Other Extraction Methods

5. Global Balloon Catheter Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Boston Scientific Inc.

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Medtronic

4. Cordis Corporation

5. Terumo Corporation

6. Cook Medical Inc

7. Micro Port Scientific

8. Jotech GmbH

9. Tokai Medical Products Inc.

10. QX Medical LLC

11. Meril Life Pvt. Ltd.

12. Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories

13. Biosensors International Ltd

14. Cardionovum GmbH

15. Biotronik Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Balloon Catheter Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

