Luxury Hotel Market (Analyzing Impacts Of COVID-19) Research Report 2020 Insights and Analysis, Forecast to 2026

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.
Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.
United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Hotel market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 222900 million by 2024, from US$ 171100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotel business, shared in Chapter 3.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in global Luxury Hotel market include: Marriott International, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott), Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Kerzner International Resorts, ITC Hotels Limited
Market segmentation, by product types: Business Hotel, Suite Hotel, Resorts Hotel
Market segmentation, by applications: Room, F&B, SPA
Market segmentation, by regions:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)
