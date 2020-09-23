COVID-19 Update: Global Mobile 5G Infrastructure Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR), NEC (JP), etc

Mobile 5G Infrastructure Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Mobile 5G Infrastructure market for 2020-2025.

The “Mobile 5G Infrastructure Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Mobile 5G Infrastructure industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (SE)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Mediatek (TW)

Cisco (US)

Marvell

Qorvo (US)

Huawei (CN)

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Femtocell

Pico Cell

Micro Cell

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming