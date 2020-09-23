Interleukin Receptor Modulators Therapeutics – Pipeline Review and Developments

Interleukin receptors are a group of cytokine receptors that are expressed by leukocytes. Interleukin receptors play an important role in the functioning of the immune system. However, with complete knowledge of their role in pathogenesis of different diseases from allergic reactions to autoimmune disorders and even cancer makes these interleukin receptors an attractive target among different available treatment modalities.

Immune-modulatory role of interleukins as well as their direct and indirect contact with apoptosis and other cancer developments, angiogenesis and progression pathways makes them attractive targets for cancer treatment. GlaxoSmithKline plc is in the process of developing GSK2618960 as an interleukin 7 modulator for the treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome. Some of the other companies having pipeline of interleukin receptor modulators include Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.

