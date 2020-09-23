Facial Aesthetic Devices Market Report Analysis Global Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing segments within the medical device industry. A facial aesthetic device is a kind of device used for skin treatment to aesthetically improve the structure of facial tissue. Facial aesthetic devices can work through an invasive mechanism or a minimally invasive mechanism. Currently, the trend of using minimally invasive devices is on the rise, due to advancements in the technology of aesthetic devices. Health concerns and rise in demand for technologically advanced products drives the growth of the global medical aesthetics devices market.

Global Facial Aesthetic Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Increase in demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures such as skin rejuvenation, facial aesthetic devices, microdermabrasion, and others; less recovery time of the procedure; fewer chances of post-surgical complications; rise in GDP of developing economies; increase in the number of dermatological and other beauty clinics with improved infrastructure; and increase in medical tourism are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the facial aesthetic devices market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, competitive pricing and equipment costs, and low availability of experienced surgeons to perform procedures with facial aesthetic devices in developing countries are some of the factors hindering the growth of the facial aesthetic devices market.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Key Players of Facial Aesthetic Devices Market Report:

Major players operating in the facial aesthetic devices market are Allergan plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd.,Galderma, Glytone, Contura, IMAGE SKINCARE, Cynosure Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Sinclair Pharma, GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., Zimmer Inc., La Roche-Posay, Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products, and others.

