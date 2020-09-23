Cocoa Liquor Market is thriving worldwide with the outstanding Vendors like Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill, Inc

Cocoa liquor or chocolate liquor is a pure cocoa mass in solid or semi-solid form. Similar to the cocoa beans from which it is produced, cocoa liquor contains both cocoa solids and cocoa butter in roughly equal proportion. Cocoa liquor is produced from cocoa beans that are dried, fermented, roasted, and separated from their skins. The beans are grounded into a cocoa paste. The paste is melted to become the liquor, and the liquor is either separated into cocoa solids and cocoa butter or cooled and molded into blocks of raw chocolate. Its mainly used in making chocolate.

Some of the key players of Cocoa Liquor Market:

Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill, Inc., Olam International, Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Blommer), ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd., Cocoa Processing Company Limited, Touton S.A, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., BD Associates Ghana Ltd., PLOT Enterprise Ghana Ltd.

The Global Cocoa Liquor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Chocolate Product, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder

Segmentation by application:

Food, Drink, Pharmaceutical

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cocoa Liquor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cocoa Liquor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cocoa Liquor Market Size

2.2 Cocoa Liquor Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cocoa Liquor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cocoa Liquor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cocoa Liquor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cocoa Liquor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cocoa Liquor Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cocoa Liquor Revenue by Product

4.3 Cocoa Liquor Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cocoa Liquor Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

