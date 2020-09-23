New Rising Market of US Fruit Snacks Market Report by 2027

The US fruit snacks market was valued at US$ 1,237.46 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,661.41 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027. Over the past few years, there is a noticeable increase in the consumption of snacking food products owing to which the demand for convenience foods has increased significantly. Further, there is a surge in the demand for fruit snacks owing to the rise in purchasing power along with the growing consumer preference toward healthy and ready-to-eat convenience food items. Further, the growth of food &beverages industry along with improving economic conditions, has led to increase in consumer’s preference toward convenience foods items including fruit snacks.

Some of the key players of US Fruit Snacks Market:

Bare Foods Co, Crispy Green Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, Nutty Goodness, LLC, Paradise, Inc., Sunkist Growers Inc., Welch Foods Inc., Materne North America Corp.

US Fruit Snacks Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the US Fruit Snacks key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the US Fruit Snacks market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Type Segmentation:

Sweets and Savoury, Dairy and Others

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailing and Others

Major Regions play vital role in US Fruit Snacks market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of US Fruit Snacks Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of US Fruit Snacks Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of US Fruit Snacks Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

