Qualitative Report on Coconut Products Market by Trends, Opportunities, Demand, Growth, Future Scope & Forecast to 2027

The global coconut products market was valued at US$ 10,627.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 30,587.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Coconuts are highly nutritious as they are high on fibers; vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5, and B6; and minerals such as sodium, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, and selenium. Coconut products, i.e., products extracted or derived from coconuts, improve cardiovascular health, promote blood sugar control, aid in weight loss, and boost brain function in Alzheimer’s disease. Coconut water boosts kidney health, provides a cardio-protective effect, offers rehydrating effect post-exercise, aids in maintaining blood pressure levels, and aids in diabetes management. Additionally, increase in demand for coconut products such as coconut milk, coconut water, and desiccated coconut in the food & beverages industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

Marico, PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, The Coconut Company, Nexpo Conversion, Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Sambu Group, THAI Agri Food Plc., Thaicoconut

The “Global Coconut Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Coconut Products market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Coconut Products market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Coconut Products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk, Coconut Water, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Oil, Coconut Grated/Shredded, Coconut Desiccated and Others

Segmentation by Application:

Food, Beverage and End Consumers

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Coconut Products market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Coconut Products market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

