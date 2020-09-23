Complete Growth Overview on Passion Fruit Concentrate Market Forecast 2027

The global passion fruit concentrate market was valued at US$ 464.57 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 668.83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Passion fruit is a tropical nutritious fruit that grows in warm climates. It is majorly cultivated in South America, Africa, and other regions. Passion fruit concentrate is processed from ripe passion fruit to retain the characteristic flavor and color of the whole fruit. Passion fruit concentrate is an affordable alternative to fresh passion fruits. Passion fruit concentrates have more shelf life and are convenient for consumers who do not have access to fresh passion fruits.

Some of the key players of Passion Fruit Concentrate Market:

Britvic plc, Ceres Fruit JuicesPty Ltd,, CO-RO A/S (Sunquick Concentrate), Dafruta, Ingredion Incorporated, KirilMischeff Group Ltd, Passi AG, Planters Treasure Enterprises Private Limited, Quicornac S.A., The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

The Global Passion Fruit Concentrate Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Source:

Organic and Conventional

Segmentation by End Use:

Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery and Snacks, Ice Cream and Yogurt, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Passion Fruit Concentrate market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Passion Fruit Concentrate market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

