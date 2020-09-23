Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Vegan Cheese Market 2027

The global vegan cheese market was valued at US$ 2,705.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$4,651.68 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Vegan cheese is prepared using plant-based ingredients instead of the traditional animal-based products. Vegan cheese is rich in proteins, calcium, vitamins, and has a high nutritional profile. There has been an increasing demand for vegan cheese owing to the change in eating patterns of the consumers all over the world. The low cholesterol level of the vegan cheese has been the prime factor that helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Some of the key players of Vegan Cheese Market:

Daiya Foods Inc.; Field Roast; Follow Your Heart; Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc.; Good Planet Foods; Kite Hill; Miyoko’s Creamery; Nush Foods; Uprise Foods LLC; WayFare

Segmentation by product type:

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Ricotta, and Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others

