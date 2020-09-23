Smart Hospital Beds Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Smart hospitals are integrated solutions for assistance in and monitoring of patient care based on a broad, multidisciplinary design approach. Smart hospital beds are the key constituents of hospital equipment which provide support to patients. Smart hospital beds offer support to patients so that doctors can perform proper checkup and provide treatment and other medical facilities. In the era of advanced technological developments, hospital beds are also expected to become smart to monitor a patient’s every movement while he or she is bedridden. Smart hospital beds have all major types of sensors that can monitor the patient’s movement and also monitor non-invasively pressure of the patients and the potions of the patients lying on the bed.

A smart hospital bed is well-furnished with latest technology for patient care. It has LCD monitor to check the activities of patients such as blood flow pattern, pressure, sleeping activities, spinal cord’s movement during the sleeping time, and in emergency case ability to contact directly to the doctor through the sensors present on the bed. A smart hospital bed can be connected via Internet and monitored remotely by a doctor, nurse, or health care professional. It has wheels that can help a service provider or a health care professional to move patients during various scanning and health check-up processes.

Global Smart Hospital Beds market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global smart hospital beds market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in per capita income in developed countries, rise in health care expenditure, shift in patient preference, and surge in demand for advanced health care facilities. Increase in the incidence cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive demand for smart beds, as these beds are embedded with integrated cardio monitoring sensors and devices that raise an alarm if a patient has a heart attack. High cost and less availability of smart hospital beds are expected to hamper the growth of the global smart hospital beds market.

Key Players of Smart Hospital Beds Market Report:

Key players operating in the global smart hospital beds market include Stryker, Malvestio Spa, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Antano Group, Besco Medical Co., Ltd., BaKare Beds Ltd., Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o.o., Gendron, Inc., Getinge AB, GF Health Products, Inc., HARD Manufacturing Company, Inc., Invacare Corporation, and Midmark Corporation.

