Global Retaining Rings Market: A Fresh Look at Momentum gained by Key & Emerging Players

A retaining ring is the type of ring that is used to hold together components and it is necessary for a machine to function properly. It is also known as snap rings, wire rings, circlips, lock rings, and others. Retaining rings are typically made from carbon steel, stainless steel, beryllium copper and others. There are different types of rings are available to solve issues such as tolerance take-up, rpm capacity, groove-less push-on fastening, radial installation, impact loading, clearance diameter, thrust load capacity, flexible installation, non-removable lock-rings, among others. It is used in various applications such as aerospace, automotive, ventilation & air conditioning, computer, and office products and industrial controls.

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Retaining Rings Market research

Competitive Analysis:

Company profile sections such as Rotor Clip (United States), Smalley (United States), The Würth Group (Germany), Cirteq Limited (United Kingdom), American Ring (United States), Ochiai Co (Japan), Beneri Spa (Italy), Iwata Denko Co., Ltd. (Japan), Star Circlips (India), Garlock Sealing Technologies (United States) and MW Industries, Inc. (United States)

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global Retaining Rings Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Retaining Rings Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Retaining Rings Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retaining Rings Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



Market Drivers

Retaining rings is widely used in the automotive industry, due to requirement of hold together components that are necessary for a machine. For instance, According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian automotive industry is expected to reach USD 251.4-282.8 billion by 2026. Hence, the increase in the automobile industry will affect the growth of the market.

Market Trend

Growing Demand of Carbon Steel Retaining Rings

Restraints

Stringent Guidelines regarding Standard Retaining Ring Designs

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Aerospace and Automotive Industry

Challenges

Risk of Retaining Ring Failure

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Retaining Rings industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Retaining Rings companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Retaining Rings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Retaining Rings Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Retaining Rings Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Retaining Rings Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Retaining Rings Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Retaining Rings Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Axially Assembled Retaining Rings {Inverted Retaining Rings, Beveled Retaining Rings, Bowed Retaining Rings}, Radially assembled Retaining Rings, Constant Section Retaining Rings, Spiral Retaining Rings, Others), Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Ventilation & Air Conditioning, Computer and Office Products, Industrial Controls), Material (Beryllium Copper, Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel))

5.1 Global Retaining Rings Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Retaining Rings Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Retaining Rings Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Retaining Rings Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Retaining Rings Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

