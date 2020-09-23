Janus Kinase Inhibitors – Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials and Developments

Janus Kinase inhibitors currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 45 therapeutic candidates.

JAK comprises four receptors JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) which help in cytokine mediated signaling through the JAK/STAT pathway. There are two nearly identical phosphate transferring domains present in JAKs. The first domain demonstrates kinase activity while the other regulates the activity of the first via negative inhibition. The mutations in the JAK/STAT pathway leads to different medical conditions.

The companies developing JAK inhibitors have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in January 2018, LEO Pharma A/S’s collaborator Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. announced the topline results from delgocitinib’s Phase III comparative study. The primary endpoints of the study were met and there were no clinically significant findings on safety and tolerability of delgocitinib within the treatment period. Similarly, Astellas Pharma Inc. in February 2018, announced results of two-Phase II trials on peficitinib wherein the drug demonstrated superiority over the placebo w.r.t the primary endpoints. Also, the safety profile of Peficitinib was found to be consistent.

Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., Italfarmaco S.p.A, CTI BioPharma Corp., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Janssen Global LLC, and Galapagos NV are some of the companies involved in the development of JAK inhibitors.

JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis