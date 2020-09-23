COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Transformation Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Size, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Workplace Transformation Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Transformation in workplace dynamics and an increase in adoption of bring your own device which helps in enhancing the workplace productivity and reducing the operational cost are the primary factors which are driving the the growth of workplace transformation market.

Emergence of new technologies and such as virtual reality, IoT and cloud is able transform the workplace and drive the growth of this market.

Rise in adoption of technological changes, increase in return on investment and changing workforce demographics is witnessed to create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Lack of training and education in workplace restricts the growth of this market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the highest rate owing to rapid economic development, globalization and increasing smartphone penetration and high rate of internet adoption by the workplace.

Key players covered in the report

• Infosys

• IBM

• Cisco Systems

• Accenture

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Wipro Limited

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Advanced Workplace Associates Ltd.

• Intel

Target Audience:

* Workplace Transformation providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and End Usersindustry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Workplace Transformation Market — Industry Outlook

4 Workplace Transformation Market Material Type Outlook

5 Workplace Transformation Market Application Outlook

6 Workplace Transformation Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

