COVID-19 Impact on Smart Retail Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Emerging Trends, Business Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Smart Retail Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

The primary factors driving the growth of smart retail market are the increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer Application and emerging new technologies that are creating new revenues for retailers.

Decreasing cost of electronic components and rising demand for high quality retail Application is primarily expected to drive the growth of this market.

Increase in investment in retail industry owing to the emergence of leading technologies such as smart beacons and IoT is witnessed to create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Security and privacy concerns along high maintenance of advanced computing technologies hinder the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to the customers need for sophisticated and efficient retail Application along with the need for high living standards.

Key players covered in the report

Google

IBM

Cisco Systems

Verifone

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft

Intellivision

NXP Semiconductors

Intel

Target Audience:

* Smart Retail providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and Solutionindustry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Smart Retail Market — Industry Outlook

4 Smart Retail Market Material Type Outlook

5 Smart Retail Market Application Outlook

6 Smart Retail Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

