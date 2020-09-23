B2B Marketplace Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants LivingSocial, Gilt, Instacart, Shipt

A latest survey on Global B2B Marketplace Platform Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Groupon (United States), LivingSocial (United States), Gilt (United States), Instacart (United States), Shipt (United States), Mirakl (France), Uppler (United States), Tradeshift (United States), Oro, Inc. (United States) and Shuup (United States).

Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Overview: A Business to Business (B2B) marketplace is an online, multi-vendor marketplace where manufacturers, suppliers, traders, wholesalers, retailers, exporters, importers, and other business organizations meet together for buying and selling the products. A B2B marketplace connects businesses. It connects multiple sellers to buyers and give buyers the option to compare and buy products from many different sellers all in one place. The B2B marketplace is a website where brands sell their products and services (in bulk) to other businesses. The goal of B2B marketplace platforms is to improve the customer experience by providing services on demand.

On the basis of geography, the market of B2B Marketplace Platforms has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Business Model, the sub-segment i.e. B2B Product Marketplace will boost the B2B Marketplace Platforms market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Enterprise Size, the sub-segment i.e. Large Enterprises will boost the B2B Marketplace Platforms market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Deployment Type, the sub-segment i.e. On-premises will boost the B2B Marketplace Platforms market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Industry Vertical, the sub-segment i.e. Food and Beverages will boost the B2B Marketplace Platforms market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Component, the sub-segment i.e. Software will boost the B2B Marketplace Platforms market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Business Type, the sub-segment i.e. Vertical B2B Marketplace will boost the B2B Marketplace Platforms market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers: The increased number of potential customers and the ability to create an online offering without needing to create an e-commerce site are driving the growth of the B2B Marketplace Platform. Increased Visibility to New Customers and Saves Time & Money. Lower Overhead Costs by Automating Manual Tasks and Streamlining Supply-Chain Operations.

Market Trend: Integrations with Popular Third-Party Solutions such as Customer Relationship Management Solutions, ERP Systems.

Restraints: Complexity Due to Various Multi-Vendor Use Cases, Product Information Security Issues.

Opportunities: Increased potential customer audience and gaining more visibility for a brand creates a lucrative business model and presented e-commerce companies with numerous opportunities in every industry. Digital Commerce Opens New Opportunities for Manufacturers across All Industries. Use of Social Media in Conjunction with B2B Marketplace Platform.

Challenges: Hard To Lure B2B Users to Use New, Competing Platform, Fierce Competition among Brands & Expanding To More Sales Channels Makes Business More Complex

Market Analysis by Types: Business Marketplaces (Merchant Marketing Software, On-Demand Delivery Software, On-Demand Wellness Software, Others) and Independent Contractor Marketplaces (Ride Sharing Software, and Grocery Delivery Software).

