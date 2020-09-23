COVID – 19 Impact on Interactive Advertising Market: 2020 Global Industry Share, Analysis, Business Growth, Development Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast till 2023

The global Interactive Advertising market is valued at 40100 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 92800 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Interactive advertising can be defined as a form of advertising that uses feedback information from the users for whom the advertisement is made. The feedback information from the users helps the advertiser to improve their advertising techniques. Interactive advertising can be referred to as online advertising but can be implied to offline advertising as well.

The key trends in interactive advertising market includes reaching to mass audience in less time, invention of latest technology that are convenient for users, emergence of innovative ideas that are going to benefit users and proficient use of smartphone to generate money.

The study indicates the factors such as increase in mobile users owing to usage of multiple channels and device that boost the interactive advertising market. The efficient use of media technologies and creation of personalization media portals are one of the most significant factors fuelling interactive advertising market.

Global Interactive Advertising Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 115 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Interactive Advertising Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Interactive Advertising industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Key Manufacturers:

Grey Advertising

Wieden+Kennedy

Butler

Shine

Stern & Partners

Ogilvy & Mather

BBDO

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online Interactive Advertising

Offline Interactive Advertising.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail and Consumer Goods

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel

Transportation

Supply Chain and Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Power and Utilities.

