COVID – 19 Impact on Carotid Stents Market 2020 Global Industry Regional Demand, Overall Analysis, Opportunities, Key Companies and Forecast to 2025

The Global Carotid Stents market is the burden of vascular diseases and stroke driving the growth of the Global Carotid Stents market. The increasing number of catherization laboratories is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Carotid Stents market.

Availability of alternative therapies can hinder the growth of the Global Carotid Stents market. The Global Carotid Stents market leads to the rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures.

Based on end-users, the Global Carotid Stents market is segmented into hospitals and ASC. The hospital segment has the highest share in the Global Carotid Stents market. This is attributed to the number of tier-1 and tier-2 and public and private hospitals are increasing due to the rapid urbanization in APAC and some parts of EMEA.

North America has the largest share in the Global Carotid Stents market due to the North American governments are taking measures to improve the healthcare outcomes and reduce the hospital expenditures.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, and Terumo Medical Corporation.

