COVID – 19 Impact on Brake Friction Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Overview, Trends, Regional Demand, Key Players and Forecast by 2025

The Global Brake friction Market increasing demand from automobile industry is considered as main factor to drive the growth of the market.

Growing consumption of automobile components, rising demand for personal vehicles, increasing use of brakes due to traffic congestion to increase demand for replacement units, increasing vehicle travelled miles, rising penetration of both commercial and passenger vehicle are some of the important factor to dominate the market growth.

North America is expected to dominate the market growth owing to increasing vehicle parc, presence of various manufacturer in these region are supporting factor for region dominance.

Government regulation regarding alloy composition to make brake friction products, counterfeit brake friction products are some of the main challenge for the market growth. Use of light weight material in brake friction products, ecofriendly products are growing opportunity for the market.

Passenger car segment is estimated to hold large share in market attributed to various factors like rise in disposal income, increasing sales of vehicle is expected to support the dominance.

Global Brake friction Market is spread across 121 pages

Some of the key players operating in this market include Robert Bosch, Nisshinbo. , Federal-, TENNECO, and Federal-Mogul among others.

