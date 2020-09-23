COVID – 19 Impact on Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Trends Analysis, Development Status, Company Profiles and Growth Predictions by 2025

The Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to increasing demand for battery material which is consumed in electronics and electric vehicles. The demand is primarily observed in North America and Asia Pacific.

Increasing consciousness for green energy from automobile sector is driving the market towards further growth. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) also finds major application in consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops among others. Awareness regarding various raw materials through online platforms and blogs coupled with increasing buying capacity of consumer is boosting the global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) market. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) market has been segmented based on raw material, application, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) market during forecast period owing to greater awareness. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2020 to 2025 due to rising population demands.

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Market

Some of the key players operating in this market include A123, BYD, Valence Technology, STL Energy Technology, and Others.

