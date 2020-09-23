Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Market by Global Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Trends, Business Strategies, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Overview of “Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Market” Report Helps In Providing Scope and Definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.



“Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Pipeline Assessment 2020” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global Coronavirus (COVID 19) vaccine market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation for the Coronavirus (COVID 19) vaccine.

The report explores a detailed analysis of the introduction of the coronavirus, pathogen characteristics, signs and symptoms, transmission, and prevention. It also evaluates the vaccines developed against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. The report reviews a clear insight into the funding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research. The report also offers comprehensive information about the recruiting clinical trials statement by phase, trial status, study sponsor name, and study phase. The report investigates detailed insights about countries, territories, or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths. Key trends in terms of collaboration and partnership deals are analyzed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key vaccine developers in the global coronavirus vaccine market. The key players are evaluated on the various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccine in clinical development, and recent development.

Report Scope:

• Extensive coverage of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine under development

Detailed Insights of the Introduction, Pathogen Characteristics, Signs and Symptoms, Transmission and Prevention

Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Funding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Research

Thoroughly Evaluates Vaccines Developed Against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV

Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Coronavirus Vaccines

Scrutinizes Countries, Territories or Areas with Reported Laboratory-Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and Deaths

Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration and Partnership Deals

An Insightful Analysis of the Key Vaccine Developers Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

Key Vaccine Developers Covered in the Report

• University of Oxford

Clover Biopharmaceuticals/Dynavax/GlaxoSmithKline

Heat Biologics Inc./University of Miami

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Sanofi Pasteur/GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Moderna/NIAID

Novavax

Sanofi Pasteur/Translate Bio Inc.

Vaxart Inc.

Altimmune

Medicago

BioNTech/Pfizer/Fosun Pharma

GeoVax/BravoVax

Arcturus Therapeutics/Duke-NUS

CanSino Biological Inc/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology

Takis Biotech/Applied DNA Sciences/Evvivax

Cobra Biologics/Karolinska Institute

Zydus Cadila

Codagenix/Serum Institute of India

Greffex

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

Vaxil Bio Therapeutics

Flow Pharma Inc

AJ Vaccines

Generex Biotechnology/EpiVax

Immunomic Therapeutics/EpiVax/PharmaJet

iBio Inc/CC-Pharming Ltd/Infectious Disease Research Institute

VIDO-InterVac/University of Saskatchewan/International Vaccine Institute

Tonix Pharmaceuticals/Southern Research

IAVI/Batavia Biosciences

Curevac

Imophoron Ltd/University of Bristol

BioNet Asia

Sinovac/Dynavax

BIOCAD

University of Pittsburgh

Table Of Content:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Introduction, Pathogen Characteristics, Signs and Symptoms, Transmission and Prevention

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Pathogen Characteristics

2.3 Signs and Symptoms

2.4 Transmission

2.5 Prevention

Chapter Three: Funding in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Research

Chapter Four: Vaccines Developed Against MERS-CoV

Chapter Five: Vaccines Developed Against SARS-CoV

Chapter Six: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company and Country

Chapter Seven: Countries, Territories or Areas with Reported Laboratory-Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and Deaths

Chapter Eight: Major Partnership and Collaboration Deals in the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) Vaccine Market

8.1 Collaboration Deals

8.2 Partnership Deals

Chapter Nine: Key Vaccine Developers Analysis

9.1 University of Oxford

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.1.3 Recent Development

9.2 Clover Biopharmaceuticals/Dynavax/GlaxoSmithKline

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.2.3 Recent Development

9.3 Heat Biologics Inc./University of Miami

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.3.3 Recent Development

9.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.4.3 Recent Development

9.5 Janssen Pharmaceutical

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.5.3 Recent Development

9.6 Sanofi Pasteur/GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.6.3 Recent Development

9.7 Moderna/NIAID

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.7.3 Recent Development

9.8 Novavax

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.8.3 Recent Development

9.9 Sanofi Pasteur/Translate Bio Inc.

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.9.3 Recent Development

9.10 Vaxart Inc.

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.10.3 Recent Development

9.11 Altimmune

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.11.3 Recent Development

9.12 Medicago

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.12.3 Recent Development

9.13 BioNTech/Pfizer/Fosun Pharma

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.13.3 Recent Development

9.14 GeoVax/BravoVax

9.14.1 Business Overview

9.14.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.14.3 Recent Development

9.15 Arcturus Therapeutics/Duke-NUS

9.15.1 Business Overview

9.15.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.15.3 Recent Development

9.16 CanSino Biological Inc/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology

9.16.1 Business Overview

9.16.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.16.3 Recent Development

9.17 Takis Biotech/Applied DNA Sciences/Evvivax

9.17.1 Business Overview

9.17.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.17.3 Recent Development

9.18 Cobra Biologics/Karolinska Institute

9.18.1 Business Overview

9.18.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.18.3 Recent Development

9.19 Zydus Cadila

9.19.1 Business Overview

9.19.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.19.3 Recent Development

9.20 Codagenix/Serum Institute of India

9.20.1 Business Overview

9.20.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.20.3 Recent Development

9.21 Greffex

9.21.1 Business Overview

9.21.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.21.3 Recent Development

9.22 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

9.22.1 Business Overview

9.22.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.22.3 Recent Development

9.23 Vaxil Bio Therapeutics

9.23.1 Business Overview

9.23.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.23.3 Recent Development

9.24 Flow Pharma Inc

9.24.1 Business Overview

9.24.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.24.3 Recent Development

9.25 AJ Vaccines

9.25.1 Business Overview

9.25.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.25.3 Recent Development

9.26 Generex Biotechnology/EpiVax

9.26.1 Business Overview

9.26.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.26.3 Recent Development

9.27 Immunomic Therapeutics/EpiVax/PharmaJet

9.27.1 Business Overview

9.27.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.27.3 Recent Development

9.28 iBio Inc/CC-Pharming Ltd/Infectious Disease Research Institute

9.28.1 Business Overview

9.28.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.28.3 Recent Development

9.29 VIDO-InterVac/University of Saskatchewan/International Vaccine Institute

9.29.1 Business Overview

9.29.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.29.3 Recent Development

9.30 Tonix Pharmaceuticals/Southern Research

9.30.1 Business Overview

9.30.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.30.3 Recent Development

9.31 IAVI/Batavia Biosciences

9.31.1 Business Overview

9.31.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.31.3 Recent Development

9.32 Curevac

9.32.1 Business Overview

9.32.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.32.3 Recent Development

9.33 Imophoron Ltd/University of Bristol

9.33.1 Business Overview

9.33.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.33.3 Recent Development

9.34 BioNet Asia

9.34.1 Business Overview

9.34.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.34.3 Recent Development

9.35 Sinovac/Dynavax

9.35.1 Business Overview

9.35.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.35.3 Recent Development

9.36 BIOCAD

9.36.1 Business Overview

9.36.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.36.3 Recent Development

9.37 University of Pittsburgh

9.37.1 Business Overview

9.37.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.37.3 Recent Development

