Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Market by Global Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Trends, Business Strategies, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Overview of “Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Market” Report Helps In Providing Scope and Definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
“Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Pipeline Assessment 2020” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global Coronavirus (COVID 19) vaccine market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation for the Coronavirus (COVID 19) vaccine.
The report explores a detailed analysis of the introduction of the coronavirus, pathogen characteristics, signs and symptoms, transmission, and prevention. It also evaluates the vaccines developed against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. The report reviews a clear insight into the funding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research. The report also offers comprehensive information about the recruiting clinical trials statement by phase, trial status, study sponsor name, and study phase. The report investigates detailed insights about countries, territories, or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths. Key trends in terms of collaboration and partnership deals are analyzed with details.
The report concludes with the profiles of the key vaccine developers in the global coronavirus vaccine market. The key players are evaluated on the various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccine in clinical development, and recent development.
Report Scope:
• Extensive coverage of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine under development
Detailed Insights of the Introduction, Pathogen Characteristics, Signs and Symptoms, Transmission and Prevention
Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Funding of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Research
Thoroughly Evaluates Vaccines Developed Against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV
Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Coronavirus Vaccines
Scrutinizes Countries, Territories or Areas with Reported Laboratory-Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and Deaths
Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration and Partnership Deals
An Insightful Analysis of the Key Vaccine Developers Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development
Key Vaccine Developers Covered in the Report
• University of Oxford
Clover Biopharmaceuticals/Dynavax/GlaxoSmithKline
Heat Biologics Inc./University of Miami
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
Janssen Pharmaceutical
Sanofi Pasteur/GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Moderna/NIAID
Novavax
Sanofi Pasteur/Translate Bio Inc.
Vaxart Inc.
Altimmune
Medicago
BioNTech/Pfizer/Fosun Pharma
GeoVax/BravoVax
Arcturus Therapeutics/Duke-NUS
CanSino Biological Inc/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology
Takis Biotech/Applied DNA Sciences/Evvivax
Cobra Biologics/Karolinska Institute
Zydus Cadila
Codagenix/Serum Institute of India
Greffex
ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS
Vaxil Bio Therapeutics
Flow Pharma Inc
AJ Vaccines
Generex Biotechnology/EpiVax
Immunomic Therapeutics/EpiVax/PharmaJet
iBio Inc/CC-Pharming Ltd/Infectious Disease Research Institute
VIDO-InterVac/University of Saskatchewan/International Vaccine Institute
Tonix Pharmaceuticals/Southern Research
IAVI/Batavia Biosciences
Curevac
Imophoron Ltd/University of Bristol
BioNet Asia
Sinovac/Dynavax
BIOCAD
University of Pittsburgh
Table Of Content:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Introduction, Pathogen Characteristics, Signs and Symptoms, Transmission and Prevention
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Pathogen Characteristics
2.3 Signs and Symptoms
2.4 Transmission
2.5 Prevention
Chapter Three: Funding in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Research
Chapter Four: Vaccines Developed Against MERS-CoV
Chapter Five: Vaccines Developed Against SARS-CoV
Chapter Six: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company and Country
Chapter Seven: Countries, Territories or Areas with Reported Laboratory-Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and Deaths
Chapter Eight: Major Partnership and Collaboration Deals in the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) Vaccine Market
8.1 Collaboration Deals
8.2 Partnership Deals
Chapter Nine: Key Vaccine Developers Analysis
9.1 University of Oxford
9.1.1 Business Overview
9.1.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.1.3 Recent Development
9.2 Clover Biopharmaceuticals/Dynavax/GlaxoSmithKline
9.2.1 Business Overview
9.2.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.2.3 Recent Development
9.3 Heat Biologics Inc./University of Miami
9.3.1 Business Overview
9.3.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.3.3 Recent Development
9.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
9.4.1 Business Overview
9.4.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.4.3 Recent Development
9.5 Janssen Pharmaceutical
9.5.1 Business Overview
9.5.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.5.3 Recent Development
9.6 Sanofi Pasteur/GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
9.6.1 Business Overview
9.6.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.6.3 Recent Development
9.7 Moderna/NIAID
9.7.1 Business Overview
9.7.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.7.3 Recent Development
9.8 Novavax
9.8.1 Business Overview
9.8.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.8.3 Recent Development
9.9 Sanofi Pasteur/Translate Bio Inc.
9.9.1 Business Overview
9.9.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.9.3 Recent Development
9.10 Vaxart Inc.
9.10.1 Business Overview
9.10.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.10.3 Recent Development
9.11 Altimmune
9.11.1 Business Overview
9.11.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.11.3 Recent Development
9.12 Medicago
9.12.1 Business Overview
9.12.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.12.3 Recent Development
9.13 BioNTech/Pfizer/Fosun Pharma
9.13.1 Business Overview
9.13.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.13.3 Recent Development
9.14 GeoVax/BravoVax
9.14.1 Business Overview
9.14.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.14.3 Recent Development
9.15 Arcturus Therapeutics/Duke-NUS
9.15.1 Business Overview
9.15.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.15.3 Recent Development
9.16 CanSino Biological Inc/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology
9.16.1 Business Overview
9.16.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.16.3 Recent Development
9.17 Takis Biotech/Applied DNA Sciences/Evvivax
9.17.1 Business Overview
9.17.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.17.3 Recent Development
9.18 Cobra Biologics/Karolinska Institute
9.18.1 Business Overview
9.18.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.18.3 Recent Development
9.19 Zydus Cadila
9.19.1 Business Overview
9.19.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.19.3 Recent Development
9.20 Codagenix/Serum Institute of India
9.20.1 Business Overview
9.20.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.20.3 Recent Development
9.21 Greffex
9.21.1 Business Overview
9.21.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.21.3 Recent Development
9.22 ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS
9.22.1 Business Overview
9.22.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.22.3 Recent Development
9.23 Vaxil Bio Therapeutics
9.23.1 Business Overview
9.23.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.23.3 Recent Development
9.24 Flow Pharma Inc
9.24.1 Business Overview
9.24.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.24.3 Recent Development
9.25 AJ Vaccines
9.25.1 Business Overview
9.25.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.25.3 Recent Development
9.26 Generex Biotechnology/EpiVax
9.26.1 Business Overview
9.26.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.26.3 Recent Development
9.27 Immunomic Therapeutics/EpiVax/PharmaJet
9.27.1 Business Overview
9.27.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.27.3 Recent Development
9.28 iBio Inc/CC-Pharming Ltd/Infectious Disease Research Institute
9.28.1 Business Overview
9.28.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.28.3 Recent Development
9.29 VIDO-InterVac/University of Saskatchewan/International Vaccine Institute
9.29.1 Business Overview
9.29.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.29.3 Recent Development
9.30 Tonix Pharmaceuticals/Southern Research
9.30.1 Business Overview
9.30.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.30.3 Recent Development
9.31 IAVI/Batavia Biosciences
9.31.1 Business Overview
9.31.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.31.3 Recent Development
9.32 Curevac
9.32.1 Business Overview
9.32.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.32.3 Recent Development
9.33 Imophoron Ltd/University of Bristol
9.33.1 Business Overview
9.33.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.33.3 Recent Development
9.34 BioNet Asia
9.34.1 Business Overview
9.34.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.34.3 Recent Development
9.35 Sinovac/Dynavax
9.35.1 Business Overview
9.35.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.35.3 Recent Development
9.36 BIOCAD
9.36.1 Business Overview
9.36.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.36.3 Recent Development
9.37 University of Pittsburgh
9.37.1 Business Overview
9.37.2 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines in the Clinical Development
9.37.3 Recent Development
