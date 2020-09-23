Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials and Developments

Bronchiectasis therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

Bronchiectasis, a chronic airways infection, affects lungs and widens bronchial trees. This leads to gradual loss of mucus clearing ability, which increases growth of bacteria. Bronchiectasis can lead to serious health problems such as respiratory failure, heart failure, and atelectasis.

The disease often begins in childhood and can be acquired or congenital. Signs and symptoms of bronchiectasis are excessive tiredness or difficulty in concentrating and breathing, anxiety, cough incontinence, depression, coughing up blood, chest pain, and joint pain. Bronchiectasis can further be diagnosed through chest X-ray, blood tests, computerized tomography (CT) scan, and lung function tests such as bronchoscopy and genetic blood tests.

Aradigm Corporation, Bayer AG, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Insmed Incorporated, Zambon S.p.A., and Alitair Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the companies involved in the development of bronchiectasis therapeutics.

Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis