EV Battery Swapping Market 2020 Size, Latest Innovations and Industry Outlook 2030

The global electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping market is currently at its nascent phase, and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period (2020–2030). The availability of suitable charging infrastructure plays an important role in substantial proliferation of EVs. The easy approach to such charging infrastructure eliminates the obstacles concerning limited mobility range of the EVs. With regard to this, battery swapping technology is an effective option in providing power to vehicles, while evading long waiting time at charging stations. Furthermore, battery swapping method increases run time of an EV and improves remunerative opportunities for shared e-mobility drivers. Such factors are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The EV battery swapping market is at its nascent phase, with adoption taking place in specific countries. Several Asian countries continue to install battery-swapping stations. The major market that has been deploying battery swapping stations across the world is observed to be China. The country appears to be boosting the battery swapping technology in an attempt to further promote electric vehicles in the country.

The report covers country-wise EV battery swapping market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Norway, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico.