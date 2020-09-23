Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics – Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials and Developments

Diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

A diabetic foot ulcer is an open sore or wound that occurs in approximately 15% of patients with diabetes and is commonly located in the bottom of the foot. People with diabetes are at higher risk of developing neuropathy as increased blood glucose levels lead to nerve damage. Poor blood circulation, hyperglycemia, and deprived nutrition are some other risk factors associated with the onset of diabetic foot ulcer.

According to the research, most of the therapeutic drug candidates are being developed for topical administration. It has been found that topical route of administration is easy to use, non-invasive, and effective method of treatment, and also ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Destiny Pharma plc, ASKLEP Inc., FirstString Research Inc., RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Remedor Biomed Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Biotec Pharmacon ASA are some of the key companies involved in the development of diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis