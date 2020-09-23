On-Demand Logistics Market 2020, Global Industry Trends, Size, Impact of COVID-19 till 2030

These days, home delivery of almost every product and even some services is possible. While the trend of delivering things at one’s doorstep has been around since a long time, in today’s world, people are also demanding faster delivery services. With the emergence of platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and several other applications for delivering a variety of products, such as food items, clothes, books, groceries, furniture, and home décor, people are able to choose whatever products they like and get the desired item, at most, within a week. In order to provide better customer service, online shopping platforms have started offering one-day delivery, where the product reaches buyers within a span of 24 hours.

Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by End Use

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Geographically, North America held the largest revenue share in the on-demand logistics market in 2019, as trucks conduct almost 70% of all product transportation in the U.S. Additionally, the region faces a considerable shortage of drivers, which becomes a problem when the orders suddenly increase. This is leading to the shift in companies’ preference to a more-efficient goods transportation model, thereby driving the market. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR would be experienced by Asia-Pacific (APAC), owing to the rising e-commerce sales and consumer awareness regarding the concept.

Hence, as the e-commerce sector prospers and people become aware about a better shipping method, on-demand logistics is forecast to witness widespread adoption in the coming years.