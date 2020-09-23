Demand for Protein Assays to Grow in Asia-Pacific

As the prevalence of diseases across the globe is increasing, the demand for effective drugs and treatments is growing as well. This is leading to the increasing number investments in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical research & development (R&D). As per a publication by the Pharmaceuticals Research & Manufacturers of America, about $58.8 billion were spent by the member organizations of PhRMA on R&D activities, and the amount was the highest contribution to the biopharmaceutical R&D spending in the U.S. in 2015. A number of research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry make use of protein assays, which is leading to their increasing demand.

These products are used in life science research for detecting the presence of protein in a sample, which is crucial for electrophoresis, atomic science, protein cleansing, cell science, and research applications. A wide variety of protein assays are available, however, it is important to consider their suitability for a specific application before usage. Each assay is characterized by some advantages and limitations, and it is not rare to obtain more than one assay for several research applications. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global protein assay market is expected to advance at a significant pace in the years to come.

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest protein assay market in the past, which can particularly be attributed to the increasing investments in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry. Apart from this, the demand for protein assays is also expected to increase considerably Asia-Pacific, majorly in India, China, and Japan, in the coming years. This is because of the rising R&D spending in the life science industry and growing funding by several private and government organization for proteomic research.

