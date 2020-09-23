Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Vehicle Automatic High Beam Control System Market

Vehicle Automatic High Beam Control System Market: Introduction

Rise in demand for occupant safety during low visibility and night driving is anticipated to increase the demand for vehicle automatic high beam control systems and consequently, drive the market globally. The automatic high beam aims to enhance visibility of the road ahead while driving in poor visibility. It is designed to detect the beam of light from oncoming vehicles as well as the tail lights of vehicles ahead. Subsequently, the vehicle high beam control system automatically switches between high and low beams to avoid blinding other vehicle drivers.

Key drivers of global vehicle automatic high beam control system market

Government and regulatory authorities are enacting legislations to increase road safety, which in turn is boosting the vehicle automatic high beam control system market. For instance, in Ontario, Canada, the Highway Traffic Act prohibits drivers from using high beam within 150 meters of oncoming cars or 60 meters when following. Bosch mobility solutions, by Robert Bosch GmbH, has developed an automatic high beam control system that utilizes a camera to measure the ambient brightness in order to estimate the distance of the vehicles in front and oncoming traffic.

Increasing technological advancements to enhance vehicle occupant safety and provision of automated control of vehicle headlamps is expected to drive the global vehicle automatic high beam control system market. The automatic high beam system utilizes a camera mounted in the vehicle rearview mirror that measures the intensity of the lights emitted from oncoming vehicles, or the light emitted from the tail lights of the vehicle in front, and ambient light from cities.

Europe to account for significant share of global vehicle automatic high beam control system market

Europe is the home to majority of pioneers and aftermarket players in the automotive industry. Therefore, the region witnesses intense competition among automakers and aftermarket players. Moreover, companies spend majority of their revenue on research and development activities to enhance vehicle comfort and safety features in order to cater to consumer requirements. Furthermore, majority of countries in Europe are home to several for technology research and development institutes that receive investments from automakers for the development of newer technologies to improve vehicle safety. All these factors propel the vehicle automatic high beam control system market in Europe.

Key players operating in global vehicle automatic high beam control system market

The global vehicle automatic high beam control system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global vehicle automatic high beam control system market are:

AUDI AG

General Electric

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

J W Speaker Corporation

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Mazda Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Signify Holding

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

Valeo Group

Varroc Group

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

