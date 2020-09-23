Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Robotics End of Arm Tooling Market

End of arm tooling are devices by which a robot interrelates with other machines around it, conducting, clutching, and operating on various parts. An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program.

Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors. Rise in adoption of developed robots in food and beverages industry is likely to drive the growth of robotics end of arm tooling over the forecast period. Rise in the popularity of washdown robots enabled with sophisticated end of arm tooling is likely to gain traction in the robotics end of arm tooling market.

Washdown robots are enabled with an end-effector that can clean things chemically and is also capable of cleaning on flat surfaces that inhibit the food elements from adding on the floor. Extensive implementation of robotics end of arm tooling in the processing and packaging industry is likely to gain traction for the popularity of washdown robots in the food and beverages industry. High infrastructural cost involved in the development of robotics end of arm tooling is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Development of the healthcare sector in recent times is likely to expand the growth opportunity for the robotics end of arm tooling market over the forecast period.

The robotics end of arm tooling market is bifurcated into application and industry verticals. By application, the market is segregated into welding, logistics, painting, material handling, assembly line, inspection and others. Assembly line held the dominant share of the robotics end of arm tooling market in 2016 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period. Surge in the application of assembly line robots in the non-automotive and automotive sector is likely to drive the growth of the robotics end of arm tooling market over the forecast period. .

