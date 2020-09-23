IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

A video surveillance system is a combination of software and hardware components and is used to capture and analyze video. Though, analog video surveillance acquired steady grip in the market, however, IP video surveillance registering potential growth year-over-year.

Several developed markets including, U.S., U.K., and Germany accounted for majority of the IP video surveillance systems deployment in several application sectors. On the contrary, emerging economies, predominantly, China, India, and Brazil, are registering immense growth towards the same.

Due to the rising need for surveillance cameras with improved video quality, the demand for IP-based video surveillance systems is increasing worldwide. In terms of video surveillance as a service or VSaaS market, both developed and emerging markets recording highest growth in application areas such as, city surveillance and traffic management.

Apart from this, VSaaS solutions deployment being witnessed in institutional, infrastructural, commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Storage of enhanced data for LTE, intelligent business services, and mobile device access are some of the opportunities anticipated to open new prospects for the growth of the IP video surveillance and the VSaaS market.