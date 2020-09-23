Control Valves Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

In 2017, the control valves market generated $11,137.0 million and is expected to attain $16,057.5 million in 2023, advancing at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the high energy demand ascribed to the rising population, increasing need for wireless infrastructure to monitor and control equipment, rise in infrastructure projects, and surging use by the food and beverage industry. A physical device which is utilized to control the flow of fluid by varying the size of the flow passage using a controller is called a control valve.

In terms of type, the control valves market is categorized into butterfly valve, globe valve, ball valve, cryogenic valve, and others (which include gate valve, diaphragm valve, and plug valve). Out of these, the butterfly valve dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), holding a share of more than 30.0% in 2017, in terms of volume. This was because the butterfly valve is small and when it is actuated pneumatically, it opens and closes quickly. The fastest CAGR is projected to be registered by ball valve during the forecast period.

A primary driving factor of the control valves market is the growing demand for energy due to the rapidly increasing population, especially in countries such as Indonesia and India. This is resulting in an increased number of power plants for generating energy to meet its demand. Pneumatic actuators are utilized extensively in power plants for driving the control valves in different facilities. In addition to this, butterfly valves are used in firefighting pipelines and treatment plants. Thus, the rising requirement for energy is expected to lead to the increasing requirement for control valves.

Another factor leading to the growth of the control valves market is the increasing usage by the food & beverages industry. Due to the rising disposable income, people are increasingly purchasing processed foods, which, in turn, is leading to the rise in the number of food processing plants. These plants need control valves in different units. Globe, check, and gate valves are some of the most commonly utilized control valves in food processing plants. In addition to this, butterfly and ball valves are utilized by the dairy processing industry for preventing contamination and leakage.